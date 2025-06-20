rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
G. Galland Display Form: Margaret
Save
Edit Image
women illustrationmargaretpublic domain postersvintage posterwomenposterartvintage
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8554414/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp set, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp set, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062648/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-nouveauView license
Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Aesthetic chromolithograph female mannequin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8554412/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070597/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-nouveauView license
Aesthetic woman mannequin vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic woman mannequin vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916192/vector-aesthetic-person-artView license
Editable Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Gustav Klimt's postage stamp, famous painting set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062651/editable-gustav-klimts-postage-stamp-famous-painting-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Aesthetic woman mannequin png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Aesthetic woman mannequin png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8554440/png-aesthetic-artView license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Aesthetic woman mannequin psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Aesthetic woman mannequin psd. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8554444/psd-aesthetic-art-vintageView license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Female mannequin, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Female mannequin, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210272/image-plastic-texture-art-vintageView license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Female mannequin png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Female mannequin png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210268/png-plastic-texture-artView license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Female mannequin in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
Female mannequin in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211147/female-mannequin-bubble-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Female mannequin png sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Female mannequin png sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211144/png-aesthetic-artView license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Reclining Nude by Pierre–Victor Galland. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Reclining Nude by Pierre–Victor Galland. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2515670/free-illustration-image-nude-sexy-human-bodyFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
"The apparition of our Lord to blessed Margaret Mary Alacoque"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Mary Hillier and Two Children (1864) by Julia Margaret Cameron
Mary Hillier and Two Children (1864) by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046429/mary-hillier-and-two-children-1864-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Nude photography of naked woman: Miss Margaret Olson Standing Outdoor (1924) by Arnold Genthe. Original from Library of…
Nude photography of naked woman: Miss Margaret Olson Standing Outdoor (1924) by Arnold Genthe. Original from Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554279/free-photo-image-nude-woman-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Mrs. Keene (1866) by Julia Margaret Cameron
Mrs. Keene (1866) by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046566/mrs-keene-1866-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868610/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Deathbed Study of Adeline Grace Clogstoun (1872) by Julia Margaret Cameron
Deathbed Study of Adeline Grace Clogstoun (1872) by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047471/deathbed-study-adeline-grace-clogstoun-1872-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Margaret Stonborough-Wittgenstein (1905) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847950/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Mrs Herbert Duckworth, 1867 by julia margaret cameron
Mrs Herbert Duckworth, 1867 by julia margaret cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950485/mrs-herbert-duckworth-1867-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722041/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Depicted person: Henrietta Carpenter – presumed
Depicted person: Henrietta Carpenter – presumed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665244/depicted-person-henrietta-carpenter-presumedFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Book of Hours (Use of Rome): fol. 110r, St. Margaret by Guillaume Le Rouge
Printed Book of Hours (Use of Rome): fol. 110r, St. Margaret by Guillaume Le Rouge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9718746/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license