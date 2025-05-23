Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage advertisementvintage posterpostervintage advertising posterpublic domain posterpublic domain advertisementadvertisementsantiqueD. Rosenberg & Sons, standard carriage varnishes, New YorkView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9187 x 7373 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923631/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic car caravan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853089/classic-car-caravan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923427/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923567/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History of General J. E. Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923783/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758489/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of Admiral Farragut, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923551/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495616/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History: General John Brown Gordon, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923581/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History of General John B. Hood, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923633/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseA Short History: General E. Kirby Smith, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923078/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseSad love songs poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773515/sad-love-songs-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General George B. McClellan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923119/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General Henry W. Halleck, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923196/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944960/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History: General Nathaniel Lyon, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923236/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair care products poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723731/hair-care-products-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History: General E. Kirby Smith, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923181/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic novel poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723740/graphic-novel-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History of General James Garfield, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923501/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHair stylist poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723737/hair-stylist-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA Short History: General Philip H. Sheridan, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931344/image-paper-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHurry up poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837238/hurry-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseA Short History: General William S. Rosecrans, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923111/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion History poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667141/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Short History: General Albert Sidney Johnston, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923229/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Short History of General G. T. Beauregard, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923461/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSubway poster autumn sale mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21447502/subway-poster-autumn-sale-mockup-customizable-designView licenseA Short History: General Joseph Hooker, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923299/image-person-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073968/online-dating-app-poster-template-customizableView licenseA Short History: General Ambrose Powell Hill, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923243/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYou're invited poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837240/youre-invited-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseA Short History: Admiral David D. Porter, from the Histories of Generals series (N114) issued by W. Duke, Sons & Co. to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7923197/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license