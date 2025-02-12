rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
Save
Edit Image
gilbert stuartjames heathposter artgabrielvintage royal photosvintage posterwales
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain license
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
The First Leader blog banner template with portrait of George Washington, original art illustration by Gilbert Stuart…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119299/png-face-personView license
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
General Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690663/image-james-heath-british-royals-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dill pickles label template, editable design
Dill pickles label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523021/dill-pickles-label-template-editable-designView license
[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…
[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain license
Carina Nebula poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixel
Carina Nebula poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668999/png-art-astronomy-blank-spaceView license
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
George Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168872/japan-poster-templateView license
President George Washington
President George Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884051/president-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Composition no. 6, abstract illustration by Stuart Walker. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830262/png-abstract-background-geometric-compositionView license
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
General Washington
General Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139387/general-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
General Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain license
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
Elizabeth Stuart book cover template from original art illustration by Robert Peake the Elder, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23535485/png-book-patternView license
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
Washington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690843/washington-maurin-lith-delpech-parisFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…
Washington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Zen meditation poster template
Zen meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView license
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
Washington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
Plan of the house, gardens, park & hermitage of Their Majesties at Richmond : and of Their R.H. the Prince of Wales & the…
Plan of the house, gardens, park & hermitage of Their Majesties at Richmond : and of Their R.H. the Prince of Wales & the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9370398/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Space poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixel
Space poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669170/png-46-billion-years-ago-art-astronomyView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Photography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Photography class poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731319/png-analog-camera-blank-spaceView license
G. Washington, c1876.
G. Washington, c1876.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690521/washington-c1876Free Image from public domain license
Foundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
Foundation lifestyle magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732882/foundation-lifestyle-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Washington
Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Keep walking poster template, editable text
Keep walking poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497837/keep-walking-poster-template-editable-textView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194981/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
Washington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain license
Blooming beauty poster template
Blooming beauty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView license
Prospectus and catalogue of the British School : instituted for the perpetual exhibition and sale of the original works of…
Prospectus and catalogue of the British School : instituted for the perpetual exhibition and sale of the original works of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180023/image-books-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
Goddess podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944939/goddess-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington as a freemason
Washington as a freemason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
Vintage music collage set, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769272/image-png-flower-transparent-musical-noteView license
Portrait of Washington
Portrait of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain license