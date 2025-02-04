Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageuncle sammarquis de lafayettelithographlafayettefrench war postersvintage posterwar postersfrench war[Uncle Sam shaking hands with the marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834)]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2786 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseWashington and His Staff at Valley Forge by Veron Fletcher and Edward Moran, Smithsonian National Museum of African Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849946/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWashington and His Staff at Valley Forge by Veron Fletcher and Edward Moran. Original public domain image from Smithsonian.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233143/image-horses-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSide by side - Britannia! Britain's Day Dec. 7th 1918 James Montgomery Flagg 1918 ; American Lithographic Co. N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683017/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarie-Joseph-Paul-Yves-Roch-Gilbert du Motier, 1757-1834, Marquis de Lafayette, General and Statesman (1830) by Pierre Jean…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035852/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFirst call - I need you in the Navy this minute! Our country will always be proudest of those who answered the first call…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682906/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098101/were-hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseI want you for U.S. Army : nearest recruiting station / James Montgomery Flagg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726026/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098167/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBuy war bondshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648494/buy-war-bondsFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVictory! Congress passes daylight saving billhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648398/victory-congress-passes-daylight-saving-billFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854487/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUS navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719421/png-america-american-artView licenseUncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684011/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseI am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters / James…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHelp! The Woman's Land Army of America, New Jersey Division, State House, Trenton C.D. Gibson ; Greenwich Litho. Co., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649998/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFollow the Pied Piper. Join the United States School Garden Armyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650490/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBonds - which? Cesare in N.Y. Evening Post.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682897/bonds-which-cesare-ny-evening-postFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican soldiers wanted poster, aesthetic lithograph by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image by James…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543934/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18338089/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUncle Sam needs that extra shovelful F. Sindelar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648842/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensevoting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895240/voting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuy a United States government bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917 Dan Sayre Groesbeck ; Illinois Prtng.? Co. Chicago.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710802/were-hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseI want you F.D.R.--Stay and finish the job! James Montgomery Flagg.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649518/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555590/were-hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Marquis de Lafayettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8052236/the-marquis-lafayetteFree Image from public domain licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseUncle Sam illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720241/uncle-sam-illustration-remastered-rawpixelView license