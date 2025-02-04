rawpixel
[Uncle Sam shaking hands with the marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834)]
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington and His Staff at Valley Forge by Veron Fletcher and Edward Moran, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Washington and His Staff at Valley Forge by Veron Fletcher and Edward Moran. Original public domain image from Smithsonian.…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Side by side - Britannia! Britain's Day Dec. 7th 1918 James Montgomery Flagg 1918 ; American Lithographic Co. N.Y.
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Marie-Joseph-Paul-Yves-Roch-Gilbert du Motier, 1757-1834, Marquis de Lafayette, General and Statesman (1830) by Pierre Jean…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
First call - I need you in the Navy this minute! Our country will always be proudest of those who answered the first call…
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
I want you for U.S. Army : nearest recruiting station / James Montgomery Flagg.
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Buy war bonds
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Victory! Congress passes daylight saving bill
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Uncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Uncle Sam's birthday July, 4th poster (1918). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
I am telling you--On June 28th I expect you to enlist in the army of war savers to back up my army of fighters / James…
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
Help! The Woman's Land Army of America, New Jersey Division, State House, Trenton C.D. Gibson ; Greenwich Litho. Co., N.Y.
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Follow the Pied Piper. Join the United States School Garden Army
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
Bonds - which? Cesare in N.Y. Evening Post.
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
American soldiers wanted poster, aesthetic lithograph by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image by James…
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
Uncle Sam needs that extra shovelful F. Sindelar.
voting Instagram post template, editable text
Buy a United States government bond of the 2nd Liberty Loan of 1917 Dan Sayre Groesbeck ; Illinois Prtng.? Co. Chicago.
We're hiring Instagram post template, editable text
I want you F.D.R.--Stay and finish the job! James Montgomery Flagg.
We're hiring Instagram post template, editable text
The Marquis de Lafayette
Independence day Instagram post template
Uncle Sam illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
