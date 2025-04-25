Edit ImageCrop35SaveSaveEdit Imagejesussaintpublic domain jesuscrucifixionvintage posterchristian artreligionposterThe crucifixionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7762 x 9518 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7762 x 9518 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHoly week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133753/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688607/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Collage of crucifix, biblical events, and portraits of religious leadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688096/image-art-vintage-collageFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482150/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWalk to Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689699/walk-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514065/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe last supper of our Lordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688031/the-last-supper-our-lordFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus calling fishermenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688692/jesus-calling-fishermenFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseChrist's first miraclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689449/christs-first-miracleFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601003/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSimon lovest thou me?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688609/simon-lovest-thou-meFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseFeeding the five thousandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689450/feeding-the-five-thousandFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018554/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Scenes from the life of Jesus]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689624/scenes-from-the-life-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631170/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBlind Bartimeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689030/blind-bartimeusFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus calling fishermen. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133766/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligious faith Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217801/religious-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseJesus riding into Jerusalemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689024/jesus-riding-into-jerusalemFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689077/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePsalm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762719/psalm-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist blessing little children. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211111/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217805/good-friday-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVisit of the wise men, flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689375/visit-the-wise-men-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseChrist blessing little childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687790/christ-blessing-little-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJesus riding into Jerusalem. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133832/image-jesus-art-menFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217802/god-love-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseOur redeemerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688047/our-redeemerFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe angels in the sepulchrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689372/the-angels-the-sepulchreFree Image from public domain license