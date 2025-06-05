Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainfruit postervintage posterposterdessert illustrationfruitartvintageDessert no. 1 / Wilkie ; after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4528 x 6400 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStrawberry farm poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9077269/strawberry-farm-poster-template-customizableView licenseLobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDessert no. 4 / C.P. Ream, 1870., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689093/dessert-no-cp-ream-1870-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseYellow fruit store poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726942/png-antique-art-blank-spaceView licenseBalm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBakery poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14721328/bakery-poster-template-editable-designView license[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCardinal flower / E.T.F. ; after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687725/cardinal-flower-etf-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIdols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseChickens no. 1 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690612/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7577931/imageView licenseAutumn leaves, no. 1 / after Mrs. E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687842/autumn-leaves-no-after-mrs-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school sale poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836791/back-school-sale-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseChickens no. 2 / Baird Paris 1877 ; after Baird., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689430/chickens-no-baird-paris-1877-after-baird-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop poster template, dessert illustration, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593024/imageView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 1 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689556/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy eating poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775575/healthy-eating-poster-templateView licenseHollyhocks / after Julia Dillon., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688391/hollyhocks-after-julia-dillon-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFruit tart poster template, editable aesthetic blurred designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588477/fruit-tart-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView licenseNo. 2, The Hedge sparrows mansion / after C. Ryan., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688392/no-the-hedge-sparrows-mansion-after-ryan-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant menu template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560776/restaurant-menu-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe contented gardener / J.G. Vibert ; after J.G. Vibert, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690845/image-prang-vintage-poster-coFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial menu poster template, editable cafe brand kithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18808422/special-menu-poster-template-editable-cafe-brand-kitView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 16. Thy will be done / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690774/image-vintage-prang-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCake shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062951/cake-shop-poster-templateView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn dessert recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904874/autumn-dessert-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 15. God ever near / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689559/image-god-olive-whitney-floral-mottoesFree Image from public domain licenseDessert menu poster template, editable cafe brand kithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819211/dessert-menu-poster-template-editable-cafe-brand-kitView licenseWreath no. 8 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688361/wreath-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist lifestyle poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868650/minimalist-lifestyle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnchor and flowers, no. 2 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689493/anchor-and-flowers-no-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFruit fair poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837065/fruit-fair-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseOn the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license