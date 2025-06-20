Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphotoThe Federal union it must be preservedView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7772 x 9602 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDiagram of the Federal Government and American Union by N. Mendal Shafer, attorney and counseller at law, office no. 5…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690577/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license[Navajo], The Union Metallic Cartridge Co., 1897https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688945/navajo-the-union-metallic-cartridge-co-1897Free Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe oldest inhabitant on line of Union Pacifichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687721/the-oldest-inhabitant-line-union-pacificFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseThe Union war charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691189/the-union-war-chartFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseBaltimore from Federal Hill / paind. & engd. by W.J. Bennett.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690999/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseWorld War I era poster in Yiddish to encourage food conservation. Caption (translated) "Food will win the war - You came…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666861/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseGrand Union Station, St. Louis, Mo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689510/grand-union-station-st-louis-moFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseProminent Union and Confederate generals and statesmenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Flags including those of China, Hungary, Switzerland, the Soviet Union, Greece, and the United States]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687787/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSalvation of our country! Patriotic Union Club of the United States of America. Certificate of membershiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseTo commemorate the services of Irish-American valor, loyalty and devotion, in defence of of the integrity of the American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688778/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFruit store (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseBird's-eye view of Andersonville Prison from the south-easthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrookfield Zoo, black panther poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631641/image-art-tiger-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseBattle of Chancellorsville, Va. May, 3rd 1863, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691303/battle-chancellorsville-va-may-3rd-1863-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlack Hawk and Jenny Lind--Union course, L.I. Nov. 17th 1847 / lith & pub. by N. Currier ; R.A. Clark, del., N. Currier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691363/image-jenny-lind-pub-poster-linie-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseSilkscreen poster for the New York production of One-Third of a Nation, a Living Newspaper play by the Federal Theatre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976660/image-vintage-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain license