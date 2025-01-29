rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The south prospect of the city of New York in America
Save
Edit Image
shipsnewyorkcityscape illustrationnew york cityscapeantique shipprospectcityvintage poster
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York city poster template, editable text & design
New York city poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287512/new-york-city-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Cityscape poster template, editable text & design
Cityscape poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView license
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
City skyline poster template, editable text & design
City skyline poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116569/city-skyline-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
New York / painted by Heine, J. Kummer & Döpler ; engraved by Himely.
New York / painted by Heine, J. Kummer & Döpler ; engraved by Himely.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689082/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Urban fashion & styles poster template, editable text & design
Urban fashion & styles poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287526/urban-fashion-styles-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text & design
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551986/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A freighter glows in Brooklyn but Manhattan's skyline is shrouded in darkness / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley…
A freighter glows in Brooklyn but Manhattan's skyline is shrouded in darkness / World Telegram & Sun photo by Stanley…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747727/photo-image-vintage-sun-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
New fish market, New York City (sketched by Theo. R. Davis)
New fish market, New York City (sketched by Theo. R. Davis)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6748288/new-fish-market-new-york-city-sketched-theo-davisFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck
Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689773/representation-feu-terrible-nouvelle-yorckFree Image from public domain license
City vlog poster template, editable text & design
City vlog poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559806/city-vlog-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck] / [gravé par François Xav. Habermann].
[Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck] / [gravé par François Xav. Habermann].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689419/image-vintage-poster-revolutionFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Smog obscures view of Chrysler Building from Empire State Building, New York City / World-Telegram photo by Walter Albertin.
Smog obscures view of Chrysler Building from Empire State Building, New York City / World-Telegram photo by Walter Albertin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6747829/photo-image-plane-building-blackFree Image from public domain license
Office rental poster template, editable text & design
Office rental poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373473/office-rental-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The Big Apple poster template, editable design
The Big Apple poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638326/the-big-apple-poster-template-editable-designView license
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
New york poster template, editable text and design
New york poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612418/new-york-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Food Admin., Broadway newr Columbus Circle, New York, New York
Food Admin., Broadway newr Columbus Circle, New York, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6985819/food-admin-broadway-newr-columbus-circle-new-york-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Real estate poster template, editable text & design
Real estate poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559820/real-estate-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Harbor of the city of New York
The Harbor of the city of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688398/the-harbor-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Rectangle png shape mockup, New York from the Shelton transparent background
Rectangle png shape mockup, New York from the Shelton transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758051/rectangle-png-shape-mockup-new-york-from-the-shelton-transparent-backgroundView license
Aerial view of New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by F. Palumbo.
Aerial view of New York City / World Telegram & Sun photo by F. Palumbo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6749444/aerial-view-new-york-city-world-telegram-sun-photo-palumboFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template
New York poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436076/new-york-poster-templateView license
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
"Evacuation day" and Washington's triumphal entry in New York City, Nov. 25th, 1783, Restein, Edmund P., 1837-1891…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688738/image-american-revolution-revalutionFree Image from public domain license