women baseballbaseball player vintagevintage posteruniversitypublic domain celebritylithographs public domainillustrationlithograph
Princeton Bristow Adams.
Princeton Bristow Adams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650000/princeton-bristow-adamsFree Image from public domain license
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView license
Princeton University woman baseball player (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.
Princeton University woman baseball player (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688029/image-arts-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
"Football & love" A story of the Yale-Princeton game of '94 by Butt W. McIntosh ("Taffy"), illustrated by B. West…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649334/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license