Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballvintage baseballpublic domain vintage baseballpostervintage illustration baseballpublic domain baseballvintage posterillustrationTwo men down / C. G & S. Inc. Litho., N.Y.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 417 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8984 x 3119 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 8984 x 3119 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSports club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePhiladelphia clubs at home Base-ball schedule - the National & American League clubs at home / / press of the Jarden Litho.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689565/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Iron Man" McGinnity N.Y. National League Baseball Teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691254/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseNot just hats off to the flag but sleeves up for it! A. H. Palmer ; Alpha Litho. Co. Inc., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680452/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseOur baseball heroes - captains of the twelve clubs in the National Leaguehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689876/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license[Full sheet base ball poster no. 281], Calvert Lithographing Co. (Detroit, Mich.), copyright claimanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687910/image-baseball-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseLoose talk can cause thishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907497/loose-talk-can-cause-thisFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614435/baseball-classes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe great national game - last match of the season to be decided Nov. 11th 1884 / Macbrair & Sons Lith. Cin'ti, O.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689537/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039908/baseball-match-poster-templateView licenseOn the job for victory Alpha Litho. Co. Inc., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224141/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseLoose talk can cost lives by Stevan Dohanoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905415/loose-talk-can-cost-livesFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395951/baseball-competition-facebook-story-template-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseA magical musical comedy, Bimbo of Bombayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649109/magical-musical-comedy-bimbo-bombayFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball game blog banner template, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396134/baseball-game-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView license[Princeton University woman baseball player] / Louise Clarke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688864/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381431/baseball-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln's return home after his successful campaign for the Presidency of the United States, in October, 1860, Omaha…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686793/image-abraham-lincoln-illustration-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseBirds' eye view of Seattle and environs, King County Wash., 1891, eighteen months after the great fire / drawn by Augustus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690307/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967104/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeon the Wizardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683093/leon-the-wizardFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377718/baseball-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Saturday, May 16th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688682/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12991267/baseball-poster-templateView licenseBiddeford vs. Portland Granite St. grounds, Saturday, May 30th / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688830/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHot dog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451262/hot-dog-poster-templateView licenseBiddeford vs. Brockton Granite St. grounds, Wednesday, May 27 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688675/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports equipment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585560/sports-equipment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSailor beware! Loose talk can cost liveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907495/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398150/baseball-poster-templateView licenseA baseball match / Hy. Sandham, Boston 1894.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688845/baseball-match-hy-sandham-boston-1894Free Image from public domain licenseLive football poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817058/live-football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiddefords vs. Portlands Granite St. grounds, Biddeford, Friday, May 22 / / Printed at the Biddeford Journal office.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687958/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license