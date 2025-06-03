rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Basket of violets. After Miss Augusti Schmidt
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustration public domainbasketviolet illustration public domainpublic domain postersvintage posterflowerartvintage
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
[Young boy on the ground, after he has fallen, with a basket of spilled peaches]
[Young boy on the ground, after he has fallen, with a basket of spilled peaches]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Floral arrangement with violets
Floral arrangement with violets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905199/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic purple poster template, editable Art Nouveau woman design, remixed by rapixel
Aesthetic purple poster template, editable Art Nouveau woman design, remixed by rapixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640617/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
Floral arrangement with violets
Floral arrangement with violets
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906851/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView license
Auguste Schmidt's floral arrangement with violets (1861–1897). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
Auguste Schmidt's floral arrangement with violets (1861–1897). Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9848672/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614289/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
On the beach / F. Bridges 1879 ; after Miss F. Bridges, original in the possession of the publishers., L. Prang & Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688582/image-vintage-beach-poster-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening poster template
Vintage gardening poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775680/vintage-gardening-poster-templateView license
Schmidt & Hoffmann lager beer
Schmidt & Hoffmann lager beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690159/schmidt-hoffmann-lager-beerFree Image from public domain license
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
Black history Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614290/black-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Barefoot boy picking berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690747/image-prang-co-barefoot-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Believe in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
Believe in yourself Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23181984/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
Making the scrap book / copied by Louis Kurz, of the Chicago Lithographing Company, after Miss J. Oakley's beautiful cabinet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688571/image-scrap-public-domain-posters-poster-womanFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Prairie flowers (after Jerome Thompson)
Prairie flowers (after Jerome Thompson)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688589/prairie-flowers-after-jerome-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's market poster template, editable text & design
Farmer's market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627328/farmers-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Miss Catherine Wodhull
Miss Catherine Wodhull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9108030/miss-catherine-wodhullFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Flower basket, Currier & Ives.
Flower basket, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688887/flower-basket-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm poster template, editable text & design
Organic farm poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627013/organic-farm-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Bouquet of flowers in blue vase with basket of flowers in front]
[Bouquet of flowers in blue vase with basket of flowers in front]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690682/image-roses-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Plant shop poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable text
Plant shop poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596487/imageView license
The token
The token
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688215/the-tokenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722391/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Rustic basket, Currier & Ives.
Rustic basket, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687750/rustic-basket-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
[Fruit in a basket and a bowl with flowers in white, red, and blue vase]
[Fruit in a basket and a bowl with flowers in white, red, and blue vase]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690904/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license