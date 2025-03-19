Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageillustration public domain coveredcrossvintage posterfern flower illustrationflowerartvintagepublic domain[Cross covered with ferns and flowers]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6391 x 8282 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662655/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAnchorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691351/anchorFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable living poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037617/sustainable-living-poster-templateView licenseChristian emblemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691261/christian-emblemsFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726460/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. VOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166534/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731917/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseNo. 38, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689530/image-olive-whitney-prang-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseFerns & flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689545/ferns-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseGreener earth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037874/greener-earth-poster-templateView licenseAutumn ferns, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687858/autumn-ferns-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14724105/botanical-plant-book-poster-templateView licenseWren's nest and ferns / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688499/wrens-nest-and-ferns-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686459/save-the-date-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe changed crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691331/the-changed-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseThy will be done by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686795/thy-will-done-kelly-thomas-active-1871-1874Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660485/business-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Easter cross, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689193/the-easter-cross-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726459/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseThe Christians, faithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688695/the-christians-faithFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770486/wedding-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseSimply to thy [cross] I cling, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688915/simply-thy-cross-cling-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726461/art-magazine-poster-templateView licenseJesus, lover of my soulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688984/jesus-lover-soulFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSuffer little children to come unto mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688677/suffer-little-children-come-untoFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseNo. 43, Prang's crosses in mats / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16166528/image-flower-crosses-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14722201/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView license"Simply to thy cross I cling"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688095/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain licenseThis chapter feels really good blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828588/this-chapter-feels-really-good-blog-banner-templateView licenseCathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston, Mass., c1871.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688118/cathedral-the-holy-cross-boston-mass-c1871Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 13 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689447/image-olive-whitney-prangs-crosses-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSave the date poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866145/save-the-date-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's crosses in mats, no. 14 / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689495/image-prang-vintage-poster-prangs-crossesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePrang's Easter cross / after Mrs. O.E. Whitney., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689535/prangs-easter-cross-after-mrs-oe-whitney-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license