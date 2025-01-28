Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain postersvintage posterserenadeartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationThe serenadeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 579 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3972 x 8238 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseUkiyo bijin mitate sankyoku. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636603/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDevi, Ratan, and Roshanara, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797800/devi-ratan-and-roshanara-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license[Men and women of upper economic class eat, drink and are entertained by dancers and musicians]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690408/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDevi, Ratan, and Roshanara, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800928/devi-ratan-and-roshanara-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDevi, Ratan, and Roshanara, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797784/devi-ratan-and-roshanara-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseCoomarasumay, Ananda, Mrs. (Ratan Devi), portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802749/coomarasumay-ananda-mrs-ratan-devi-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseLovers in the front door, 1850 by andreas deckelmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944404/lovers-the-front-door-1850-andreas-deckelmannFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCoomarasumay, Ananda, Mrs. (Ratan Devi), portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6800165/coomarasumay-ananda-mrs-ratan-devi-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSerenade by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666711/serenade-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhen Other Friends Are Round Thee (c. 1853) by Robert Walter Weirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042877/when-other-friends-are-round-thee-c-1853-robert-walter-weirFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseAdolphe Willette's A cause de l'été, l'Evénement parisien paraît 2 fois par semaine (1881) famous poster. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010812/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseA man playing a guitar serenading a woman, figures surroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7880414/man-playing-guitar-serenading-woman-figures-surroundFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseThe musician [written on verso], c1888 Sept. 4.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690590/the-musician-written-verso-c1888-septFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseSymphonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689620/symphonyFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMedieval musician serenades countrysidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12677109/guitaristFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseTrout fishinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689382/trout-fishingFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Eastern street scene]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691205/eastern-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseSerenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe young masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690082/the-young-masterFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseBauernschmidt's beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689849/bauernschmidts-beautyFree Image from public domain license