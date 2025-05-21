rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Mary had a little lamb]
Save
Edit Image
lambsheepvintage posterlamb illustrationpublic domain postersantique print sheepvintage lamb art
Sheep products poster template
Sheep products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView license
My favorite by Schile, H. (Henry)
My favorite by Schile, H. (Henry)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689596/favorite-schile-henryFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template
Sheep & lamb poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117819/sheep-lamb-poster-templateView license
Fingers and thumbs they stole the plums..., [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.
Fingers and thumbs they stole the plums..., [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689856/image-scarecrow-public-domain-vintage-scarecrows-posterFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
And the ducks said, "quack!", [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.
And the ducks said, "quack!", [United States] : [publisher not transcribed], 1911.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688204/image-duck-illustration-vintage-fences-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb poster template, editable text and design
Sheep & lamb poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867956/sheep-lamb-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Young girl, wearing a red dress and blue apron full of wildflower, is in a field with a lamp by her right side], Gray Lith.…
[Young girl, wearing a red dress and blue apron full of wildflower, is in a field with a lamp by her right side], Gray Lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689255/image-public-domain-apron-red-postersFree Image from public domain license
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
Sheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Papoose
Papoose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688049/papooseFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
[Two children among 2 sheep and 1 ram]
[Two children among 2 sheep and 1 ram]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686732/two-children-among-sheep-and-ramFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Depiction of Mary and her lamb from the "Mary Had a Little Lamb" nursery rhyme at Storybook Land, a family attraction in…
Depiction of Mary and her lamb from the "Mary Had a Little Lamb" nursery rhyme at Storybook Land, a family attraction in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061482/photo-image-public-domain-lamb-familyFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
New Oxford sheep / from a daguerreotype by Moulson, 192 Chestnut Street, and Ridge Road and Callowhill Street, the only…
New Oxford sheep / from a daguerreotype by Moulson, 192 Chestnut Street, and Ridge Road and Callowhill Street, the only…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687843/image-vintage-poster-patent-printFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman and sheep (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Woman and sheep (1895) print in high resolution by Edward Penfield. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3011206/free-illustration-image-lamb-edward-penfield-art-nouveauFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
standing female figure with sheep; coin slot in sheep's head; traces of white pigment on sheep; red and white pigment on…
standing female figure with sheep; coin slot in sheep's head; traces of white pigment on sheep; red and white pigment on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7488123/image-art-coin-goldFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study of sheep / F. Brissot ; Brissot., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688584/study-sheep-brissot-brissot-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
"The little captive"
"The little captive"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688930/the-little-captiveFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas social story template
Merry Christmas social story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789025/merry-christmas-social-story-templateView license
[Little bright eyes]
[Little bright eyes]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690419/little-bright-eyesFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Little student
Little student
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689947/little-studentFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Little traveler
Little traveler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689177/little-travelerFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The little innocents
The little innocents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689853/the-little-innocentsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
[Little Miss Muffett]
[Little Miss Muffett]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689345/little-miss-muffettFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689836/little-brothers-and-their-playmatesFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
[Farmers and little girl in wheat field]
[Farmers and little girl in wheat field]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690030/farmers-and-little-girl-wheat-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
[Little girl with lilies under a star]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687676/little-girl-with-lilies-under-starFree Image from public domain license