Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage farmhousel. prangwinterposter snowfarm winterfarmhouse winterwood cut printsvintage illustrations[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 699 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6700 x 3904 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6700 x 3904 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796647/little-pigs-animal-badge-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKid's playground / A. Bruith 66 ; W. Harring, chro. ; after Bruith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690736/image-prang-vintage-livestock-harringFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796716/png-animal-background-badgeView license["In January" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing two young children standing in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689555/image-winte-vintage-illustration-public-domain-winter-prang-coFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798779/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license["In May" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young child picking flowers in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690748/image-prang-co-mother-baby-girl-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798780/png-animal-background-badgeView licenseWinter / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690686/winter-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThree little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796713/three-little-pigs-background-blank-sign-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796721/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIn June / by G.H. McCord., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688395/june-gh-mccord-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798781/cute-pig-illustrated-iphone-wallpaper-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaternal love / A.F. Tait, N.Y., 1868., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689160/maternal-love-af-tait-ny-1868-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rooster illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418271/vintage-rooster-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license["In August" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a young woman, sitting in a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688394/image-mother-and-child-hammock-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license[Sleighs pulled by horses running through snow] / F.M. Lamb., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690695/image-prang-running-horseFree Image from public domain licenseSnow falls, light stays poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611723/snow-falls-light-stays-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMounted panel no. 215, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689533/mounted-panel-no-215-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23367836/image-baseball-person-sportsView licenseMounted panel no. 214, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689446/mounted-panel-no-214-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723625/christmas-poster-templateView licenseThe prize piggies (1891) by L. Prang & Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627652/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBird flu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013087/bird-flu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld hemlocks / Louis K. Harlow ; by Louis K. Harlow., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690795/old-hemlocks-louis-harlow-louis-harlow-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLet it snow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12944560/let-snow-poster-templateView licenseCorreggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723757/christmas-tree-farm-poster-template-and-designView licenseDessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689017/dessert-no-cp-ream-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseWinter snow festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532008/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThistle, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688596/thistle-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763571/christmas-tree-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpring / JMazzanovich ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688359/spring-jmazzanovich-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12013085/thanksgiving-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAutumn / JM [monogram] ; by J. Mazzanovich., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690625/autumn-monogram-mazzanovich-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSkating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689186/skating-sandham-aquarelle-print-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseFish farming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713055/fish-farming-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Scarlet tanager on a cherry tree branch] / H.W. Herrick., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688362/image-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license