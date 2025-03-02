rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A model of Plymouth Church, Brooklyn, N.Y. / R.T. Sperry, del.
Save
Edit Image
brooklyncutoutsbuildings vintagebuilding illustrationlithographvintage postervintage
Vintage music store poster template
Vintage music store poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView license
The "home office" / R.T. Sperry, designer of advertising novelties.
The "home office" / R.T. Sperry, designer of advertising novelties.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689566/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
City tour poster template, editable text and design
City tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713131/city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Team leader recruiting poster template, editable text & design
Team leader recruiting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220904/team-leader-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
Kismet Temple, Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jan. 5, 1888 / J. Ottmann Lith. Puck Building, N.Y., J. Ottman Lithographic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690629/image-music-arabic-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Cow doodle poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Cow doodle poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737769/png-animal-art-exhibitionsView license
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog poster template, editable text & design
Travel blog poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122092/travel-blog-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
Firemen's Insurance Co. of the city of New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691364/firemens-insurance-co-the-city-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Pink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
[Size comparison of ocean liner "Kaiser Wilhelm der Grosse" to Trinity Church, the St. Paul Building in New York, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687940/image-antique-prints-ocean-liner-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Palermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Palermo, Italy poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726929/png-antique-arcades-architectural-components-architectureView license
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
The city of greater New York / [...] Charles Hart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691369/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business meeting poster template, editable text & design
Business meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220941/business-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
A glimpse of New York's dry goods district
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691051/glimpse-new-yorks-dry-goods-districtFree Image from public domain license
House rules poster template, editable text and design
House rules poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899823/house-rules-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Watermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
New York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926
New York Underwriters Agency. Cash assets $3,302,926
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691324/image-art-vintage-firesFree Image from public domain license
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
Coconut recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Washington Monument / lithg. of E. Jones, 128 Fulton St. N.Y.
Washington Monument / lithg. of E. Jones, 128 Fulton St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690537/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729775/mosque-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
Hotel & resort poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194583/hotel-resort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
City of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899820/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899807/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
Coconut market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…
No. 39 Chambers St., New York, opposite the Rotunda, rebuilt on the scite [sic] of the (formerly) New York Bath / A.J.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689133/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
Tomb of General Ulysses S. Grant, Riverside Drive, New York City / Grant Wright, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Camping and reading poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723596/png-1910-beach-blank-spaceView license
The Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…
The Saint Nicholas Society of the city of New York founded February XXVIII - MDCCCXXXV, J. Ottman Lithographic Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690332/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license