rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
New cuts
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposternew
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Columbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Columbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691388/columbus-taking-possession-the-new-country-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template, editable design
Art magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732872/art-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Dessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Dessert no. 7, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688959/dessert-no-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Cooking school poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Cooking school poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713249/png-adult-education-art-bakingView license
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690280/correggios-magdalena-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Cutting wood in winter] / [W?] Harring, chr., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689484/cutting-wood-winter-w-harring-chr-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687947/lobster-eggs-celery-etc-after-rd-wilkie-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Floral magenta poster template, editable Art Nouveau design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Floral magenta poster template, editable Art Nouveau design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761329/png-american-and-velvety-texture-art-noveau-1961-vintage-poster-jack-lenor-larsenView license
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine poster template
Art magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726461/art-magazine-poster-templateView license
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687771/balm-and-spirea-after-etf-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Battle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Antietam / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688716/battle-antietam-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
New year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
New year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723696/new-year-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688585/the-prize-piggies-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Japanese sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese sale editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722388/japanese-sale-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688358/autumn-leaves-no-two-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687744/nasturtiums-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese shop editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909124/japanese-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687839/flowers-after-et-fisher-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese bento editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002793/japanese-bento-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687956/prize-black-alicante-grapes-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Yukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Spottsylvania [sic] / Thulstrup., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690610/battle-spottsylvania-sic-thulstrup-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688824/flowers-memory-remington-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Domestic sheep, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688653/domestic-sheep-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Japanese New Year poster template
Japanese New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView license
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691391/the-death-columbus-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Wild turkey, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687945/wild-turkey-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year poster template and design
Chinese New Year poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView license
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Canada lynx - Lynx Canadensis, L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688509/canada-lynx-lynx-canadensis-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license