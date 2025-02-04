rawpixel
The bright little teacher, after D.R. Knight / J. Queen after D.R. Knight.
Entertainment word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
[George Washington, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly left, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Education word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
[General Ulysses S. Grant, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing slightly right, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821…
History education iPhone wallpaper, dog teacher editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
[Small girl leaning against an overturned wash tub on which two puppies have been placed; a cat stands in the doorway…
Entertainment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
[Power of music] / chromo. of Duval & Hunter, Philadelphia ; Jas. F. Queen after A. Dircks.
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little Red Riding Hood / Kate Gray, 72 ; James F. Queen, CR.
Science education png, dog teacher editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Photograph album. John F. DuComb, No. 27 S. 6th Street, Philadelphia by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Teacher's day poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Ruins on the Nile / J.H. ; J.Q. (James Fuller Queen, 1820 or 1821-1886)
History education iPhone wallpaper, dog teacher editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
[Abraham Lincoln, head-and-shoulders portrait, facing front, in oval] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Armory of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry / Jas. Queen del., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)
Rail transport poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
The natural bridge, Rockbridge County, Va. from a sketch by Maj. Ths. H. Williamson, instructor of drawing, in the Va.…
Farewell poster template
Buildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Peerless by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Dog music conductor png, editable entertainment collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The young rogues / G. David pinxt. ; J. Queen, chromo.
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
The baptism of Christ by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Dog teacher education mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Flower wedding invitation template, editable text
Diploma awarded by the People's Agricultural Society of West Jersey / P.S. Duval & Son's Lith. Pa. ; J. Queen del., P.S.…
Be my valentine poster template
[Apollo Belvidere, study showing the forehead, eyes, and bridge of nose] by James Fuller Queen (1820 or 1821-1886)
Dog dressed as teacher, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mower U.S.A. General Hostital [sic], Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia / [J. Queen, del. ; P.S. Duval & Son, lith.], P.S. Duval &…
Dog dressed as teacher, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
Education word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The volunteers in defence of the government against usurpation, 1861 / James Queen del. & lith. ; printed in oil colors by…
