Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagejesuspublic domain jesussheep shepherdjesus sheepjesus shepherdpostervintage postersheepThe shepherds find JesusView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7768 x 11015 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7768 x 11015 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632061/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe good shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688632/the-good-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729522/religion-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseJesus condemned. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132587/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBiblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseFor Christ and the churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687991/for-christ-and-the-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView licenseNot to be ministered unto, but to ministerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688244/not-ministered-unto-but-ministerFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseSimply to thy cross I clinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689231/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseBible rollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689234/bible-rollFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView licenseNoah's Arkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688709/noahs-arkFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licenseRock of ages cleft for mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688506/rock-ages-cleft-forFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseMizpahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688525/mizpahFree Image from public domain licenseChristian youth camp poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSt. Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689237/st-josephFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePraise the Lordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687897/praise-the-lordFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEcce homohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688329/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license[Biblical scene, Christ with angel]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686808/biblical-scene-christ-with-angelFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676132/ash-wednesday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe interior of Christs gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686738/the-interior-christs-graveFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license[Jesus Christ]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688191/jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseFinding Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835004/finding-jesus-poster-templateView licenseMater dolorosa, c1882 Feb. 6.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688898/mater-dolorosa-c1882-febFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseJesus Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688614/jesus-christFree Image from public domain licenseChild of God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762874/child-god-poster-templateView licenseWalk to Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689699/walk-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseWorship service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFaithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688866/faithFree Image from public domain license