Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageswingvintage posterlithographvintage fanpublic domain postersamericanswing vintagepink fans[Woman wearing pink dress, holding fan, and sitting on swing], Calvert Litho. Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 804 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2058 x 3072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView license[Asian woman in shorts, cape, and feathered hat], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691002/asian-woman-shorts-cape-and-feathered-hat-calvert-litho-coFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license[Two ballerinas, blond woman in front with brunette woman behind], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686822/image-ballet-public-domain-posters-americanFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license[Sketch team], U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691098/sketch-team-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain licenseRetro boutique Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255773/retro-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Ballerina in white costume with flowers in dance pose], Calvert Litho. Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689734/ballerina-white-costume-with-flowers-dance-pose-calvert-litho-coFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife support poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827474/wildlife-support-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license[Hypnotist and blindfolded woman with angels on stage]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691077/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBird facts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693394/bird-facts-poster-templateView licenseChas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auctionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649825/chas-yales-everlasting-devils-auctionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunset poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704342/vintage-sunset-poster-template-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auctionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649702/chas-yales-everlasting-devils-auctionFree Image from public domain licensePool party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693305/pool-party-poster-templateView licenseThe tiger lilieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691024/the-tiger-liliesFree Image from public domain licenseNature message poster template, halftone aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592945/imageView licenseKoster & Bial's Music Hall W. 34th St. near Broadway.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649936/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage elements, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22651239/image-background-flower-png-desktop-wallpaperView licenseAladdin Jr. a tale of a wonderful lamp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649054/aladdin-jr-tale-wonderful-lampFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChas. H. Yale's everlasting Devil's auction 20th edition and best ever.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649137/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11587257/may-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Group of sailors and passengers aboard ship], Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691080/group-sailors-and-passengers-aboard-ship-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDevere's High Rollers Burlesque Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649703/deveres-high-rollers-burlesque-coFree Image from public domain licenseLos Angeles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727038/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseA magical musical comedy, Bimbo of Bombayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649109/magical-musical-comedy-bimbo-bombayFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMortimer M. Theise presents Bonitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649933/mortimer-theise-presents-bonitaFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseClyde Fitch's greatest comedy, "Girls"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649695/clyde-fitchs-greatest-comedy-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGallager & Shean, Inc. present The big banner show with Edna Davenport as Julie Bonbon in The girl from Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649227/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369731/home-repair-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseClyde Fitch's greatest comedy, "Girls"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649091/clyde-fitchs-greatest-comedy-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license[Women wearing brief costumes, holding veils, with feathers in her hair], Courier Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686820/image-vintage-poster-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseClyde Fitch's greatest comedy, "Girls"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649693/clyde-fitchs-greatest-comedy-girlsFree Image from public domain license