rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
De stadt Nyborg veroverdt door de Hr. Michiel de Ruiter, en 't slaan der Zweeden. Door de Deenen en der selfver bontgenooten…
Save
Edit Image
illustrations dutchdanish denmarkvintage posterdenmarkposter denmarkartvintagepublic domain
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Inname van de stad Nyborg door Michiel de Ruyter, 1659 (1685 - 1687) by Bastiaen Stopendael
Inname van de stad Nyborg door Michiel de Ruyter, 1659 (1685 - 1687) by Bastiaen Stopendael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782738/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les anglois en 1762
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688670/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762
Vue de la prise des forts et ville de Havane par les Anglois en 1762
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690844/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Battle of Port Hudson / J.O. Davidson ; Facsimile print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691338/image-prang-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Oregon at Santigo
The Oregon at Santigo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689281/the-oregon-santigoFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
The battle of Manila, May 1st 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689459/the-battle-manila-may-1st-1898Free Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template
Vintage collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032240/vintage-collection-poster-templateView license
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
Destruction of Admiral Cervera's fleet, at Stantigo de Cuda, July 3rd 1898
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689235/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
Battle of Mission [i.e., Missionary] Ridge, Nov. 25th, 1863 - presented with the compliments of the McCormick Harvesting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690391/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966614/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Der letzte Mann
Der letzte Mann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691281/der-letzte-mannFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Battlefield scene depicting fighting between caucasian and African armies]
[Battlefield scene depicting fighting between caucasian and African armies]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690505/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hygge garden poster template, editable text and design
Hygge garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12700185/hygge-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sturmangriff der Osterreicher auf aspern im jahre 1809
Sturmangriff der Osterreicher auf aspern im jahre 1809
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690516/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine poster template
Art painting magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726460/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView license
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Fort Donelson--Capture of Generals S.B. Buckner and his army, February 16th 1862, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691345/image-tennessee-battle-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cozy Danish home decor poster template
Cozy Danish home decor poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836762/cozy-danish-home-decor-poster-templateView license
Mary, Queen of Scots (from "Histoire d'Angleterre, d'Ecosse et d'Irlande," volume 1)
Mary, Queen of Scots (from "Histoire d'Angleterre, d'Ecosse et d'Irlande," volume 1)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197954/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hygge lifestyle poster template
Hygge lifestyle poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813171/hygge-lifestyle-poster-templateView license
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
His excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template
Classic collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView license
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
Battle of Atlanta--Death of Gen. James B. McPherson--July 22d 1864--Army of the Tennessee engaged, Kurz & Allison.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690702/image-atlanta-tennessee-battleFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
Battle of Lookout Mountain--November 24' 1863 - 4' & 14' Corps, Army of the Cumberland & Geary's Div. o. 12' Corps, & 11' &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690696/image-vintage-lithographs-public-domain-poster-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
Creative coping blog poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728793/creative-coping-blog-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Two Women in an Interior Listening to a Young Musician in Antique Times
Two Women in an Interior Listening to a Young Musician in Antique Times
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872687/two-women-interior-listening-young-musician-antique-timesFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Holzel's wandbilder fur den holchannus - und sprachunterricht; die stadt
Holzel's wandbilder fur den holchannus - und sprachunterricht; die stadt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688693/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh exhibition
Van Gogh exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709840/van-gogh-exhibitionView license
Nach links schreitender Mann im Dreiviertelprofil, in der Rechten einen Stock haltend, den Hut unter den linken Arm…
Nach links schreitender Mann im Dreiviertelprofil, in der Rechten einen Stock haltend, den Hut unter den linken Arm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938145/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Potluck party poster template, editable text & design
Potluck party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665551/potluck-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Durchschnitt des St. Stephan thurmes in der K.K. haupt - und residenz stadt, Wien
Durchschnitt des St. Stephan thurmes in der K.K. haupt - und residenz stadt, Wien
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690352/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license