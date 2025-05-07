rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
City Hall, Detroit
Save
Edit Image
detroitcity illustrationdetroit vintagecity postersvintage posterartvintagepublic domain
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Altstadt (old city), Dresden in the late 19th century. View from the War Ministry. Photochrom print.
Altstadt (old city), Dresden in the late 19th century. View from the War Ministry. Photochrom print.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666181/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
A view of the Federal Hall of the City of New York, as appeared in the year 1797; with the adjacent buildings thereto / by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable storefront glass window mockup
Editable storefront glass window mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15518718/editable-storefront-glass-window-mockupView license
"Royal Avenue. Belfast. Co. Antrim, Ireland" Photochrom print.
"Royal Avenue. Belfast. Co. Antrim, Ireland" Photochrom print.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666825/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Toussaint L'Ouverture / Corrie's Detroit Chromo Lith. office.
Toussaint L'Ouverture / Corrie's Detroit Chromo Lith. office.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688765/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Bruxelles. Les maisons de la Grande Place
Bruxelles. Les maisons de la Grande Place
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689207/bruxelles-les-maisons-grande-placeFree Image from public domain license
Editable subway poster mockup, customizable design
Editable subway poster mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23933829/editable-subway-poster-mockup-customizable-designView license
Harry Hall, "Parole"
Harry Hall, "Parole"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688802/harry-hall-paroleFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
The new Masonic Hall, Philadelphia
The new Masonic Hall, Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688840/the-new-masonic-hall-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Washington - Hall of Representatives
Washington - Hall of Representatives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688786/washington-hall-representativesFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mulberry Street NYC ca.1900. edit of en:Image:Mulberry Street NYC c1900 LOC 3g04637u.jpg by me user debivort. 1px median…
Mulberry Street NYC ca.1900. edit of en:Image:Mulberry Street NYC c1900 LOC 3g04637u.jpg by me user debivort. 1px median…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665764/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
City Hall. [Detroit, Michigan] by James A Jenney
City Hall. [Detroit, Michigan] by James A Jenney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14292353/city-hall-detroit-michigan-james-jenneyFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
View of Nassau Hall, Princeton, N.J., c1860 April 25.
View of Nassau Hall, Princeton, N.J., c1860 April 25.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690530/view-nassau-hall-princeton-nj-c1860-april-25Free Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Interior view of Tammany Hall, decorated for the National Convention July 4th 1868
Interior view of Tammany Hall, decorated for the National Convention July 4th 1868
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688572/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Festival hall and cascades, Louisiana Purchase Exposition, St. Louis, U.S.A., 1904
Festival hall and cascades, Louisiana Purchase Exposition, St. Louis, U.S.A., 1904
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689289/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Subway poster travel advertisement mockup, customizable design
Subway poster travel advertisement mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21435058/subway-poster-travel-advertisement-mockup-customizable-designView license
Fine diamonds, reliable watches, artistic jewelry, standard silverware / Aston & Hall sc.
Fine diamonds, reliable watches, artistic jewelry, standard silverware / Aston & Hall sc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688062/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage businessman elements set, editable design template
Vintage businessman elements set, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22683035/image-star-transparent-pngView license
Grand Lodge room of the new Masonic Hall, Chestnut Street Philadelphia
Grand Lodge room of the new Masonic Hall, Chestnut Street Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable urban beach poster sign mockup
Editable urban beach poster sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15428729/editable-urban-beach-poster-sign-mockupView license
Bench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, [and] 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Boston
Bench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, [and] 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Boston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687788/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Color Theory poster template, editable text and design
Color Theory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517983/color-theory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cable Incline, Mt. Lowe Railway, California, No. 5513
Cable Incline, Mt. Lowe Railway, California, No. 5513
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7877349/cable-incline-mt-lowe-railway-california-no-5513Free Image from public domain license
Editable billboard sign mockup
Editable billboard sign mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15332732/editable-billboard-sign-mockupView license
Traveling by reindeer, en:Arkhangelsk, Russia. photomechanical print : photochrom, color.
Traveling by reindeer, en:Arkhangelsk, Russia. photomechanical print : photochrom, color.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666502/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor advertisement mockup
Editable outdoor advertisement mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15105591/editable-outdoor-advertisement-mockupView license
Delft Vaart [Delftsevaart], Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Delft Vaart [Delftsevaart], Rotterdam, The Netherlands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665977/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license