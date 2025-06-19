Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageprincesspublic domain posterposter singerlithographmargueritavintage posterartvintageMarguerita Sylva, The Princess Chic, U.S. Printing Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2116 x 3072 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe Princess Chichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649938/the-princess-chicFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJulia Arthur, U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686815/julia-arthur-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGeorgia Gardner, U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689732/georgia-gardner-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseEugenie Blair, U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690994/eugenie-blair-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseMildred Holland, U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689731/mildred-holland-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseSelden's funny farce, A spring chickenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649236/seldens-funny-farce-spring-chickenFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseTour of Mr. Charles B. Hanfordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649900/tour-mr-charles-hanfordFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseSylvain A. Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649229/sylvain-leeFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseMme. Blanche Marchesi presented by H.B. Thearle and J. Saunders Gordon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseJulia Marlowehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649118/julia-marloweFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseElizabeth Kennedy in Shakespeare's As you like ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649190/elizabeth-kennedy-shakespeares-you-likeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseMiss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691094/miss-maxine-elliott-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseEleanor Robson, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689728/eleanor-robson-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseThurston, world's famous magician the wonder show of the earth.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649276/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView licenseThurston, world's famous magician the wonder show of the universe.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649132/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseBob Manchester's The Cracker Jacks a 20th century idea.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649721/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpitz & Nathanson present When women love a play true to life.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648678/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseAlice Nielson's production of The fortune tellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649002/alice-nielsons-production-the-fortune-tellerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseGallager & Shean, Inc. present The big banner show with Edna Davenport as Julie Bonbon in The girl from Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649227/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946587/coconut-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Sketch team], U.S. Printing Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691098/sketch-team-us-printing-coFree Image from public domain license