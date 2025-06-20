Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterposterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationphotoThe effegies of Barbara the wife of John MichaelView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5342 x 6682 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseRubens' Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689605/rubens-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDer Schatzbehalter: The Return of Tobias to Tobit; The Arrival of Tobias' Wife; The Angel Bringing Food and Drink to Elijah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649248/image-horse-animal-angelFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAbove, puppets representing Falstaff with Mrs Page and Mrs Ford in 'The merry wives of Windsor'; below, a derelict rural…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995708/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe painting includes many of the Skagen Painters: Krøyer's daughter Vibeke, mayor Otto Schwartz and his wife Alba Schwartz…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665944/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseStudy No. 2: Listeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204518/study-no-listeningFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseChapels of Saint Andrew and Saint Michael by John Harringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320386/chapels-saint-andrew-and-saint-michael-john-harringtonFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseF. Ziegfeld, Jr. presents Anna Held in Papa's wife by DeKoven & Smith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649191/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseMargaret Woffington as Mrs. Ford in "The Merry Wives of Windsor"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9107971/margaret-woffington-mrs-ford-the-merry-wives-windsorFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortraits of James Smithson, Marshall of the King's Bench 1422 and his wife Alice Whitworth (Laid down on the same sheet as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9143418/image-art-public-domain-portraitsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Artist's Wife Reading by Michael Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922612/the-artists-wife-readingFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Farmer's Wife and the Raven (1786) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819786/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBarbara Frietchiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690223/barbara-frietchieFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licensePortrait of a ranking official's wife (19th century) vintage Japanese painting. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661010/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePope Clement the Ninthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117570/pope-clement-the-ninthFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseFalstaff's Escape - "The Merry Wives of Windsor," Act IV, Scene IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494389/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseRembrandt van Rijn's Joseph and Potiphar's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665582/rembrandt-joseph-and-potiphars-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAnna, wife of Francis Kynnesmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205954/anna-wife-francis-kynnesmanFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Vesuviushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116163/view-vesuviusFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licensecouple seated at a table with green and white table coverings--man just rising from his chair; another woman in blue dress…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651871/image-background-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licensePortrait of Isabella Brant, Rubens' first wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8097229/portrait-isabella-brant-rubens-first-wifeFree Image from public domain license