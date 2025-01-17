Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterwarbritish historywar postersbritish posterindiansofnorthamericavintage scene illustrationA scene on the frontiers as practiced by the humane British and their worthy allies! by Charles, William (1776-1820)View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8982 x 6414 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMedicine at war poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21544912/medicine-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseFirst view of the battle of Patapsco Neck dedicated to those who lost their friends in defence of their country, Septr. 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689335/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWar dance of the Sauks and Foxes / on stone by Corbould from a painting by P. Rindisbacher ; printed by C. Hullmandel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689006/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFeminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView licenseAmericahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689562/americaFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBattle of Tippecanoe, Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688587/battle-tippecanoe-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseThe Prospect Before Ushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104219/the-prospect-beforeFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe Rival Richards, or Sheakspear in Dangerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061992/the-rival-richards-sheakspear-dangerFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseRepresentation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689773/representation-feu-terrible-nouvelle-yorckFree Image from public domain licenseRetro lion poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723643/png-animal-art-antiqueView licenseSoldier's Rest, Alexandria, Va., commanded by Capt. John J. Hoff, Magnus, Charles, publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690340/image-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle of Pea Ridge, Ark., Kurz & Allison.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688568/battle-pea-ridge-ark-kurz-allisonFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license[Representation du feu terrible a Nouvelle Yorck] / [gravé par François Xav. Habermann].https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689419/image-vintage-poster-revolutionFree Image from public domain licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThis view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseThe Royal Allied Oak and Self-Created Mushroom Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183751/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseThe pursuit / painted by A.F. Tait ; L. Maurer, 55 ; lith. of N. Currier, N. York., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691300/image-vintage-poster-art-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseHistory warns blog banner template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357250/history-warns-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCarver Barracks, Washington, D.C. / lith & print by Chas. Magnus, 12 Franfort St., N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690387/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641417/vintage-book-sale-poster-templateView licenseThe Duke of Clarence Asleep in the Tower, as Brackenbury Leaves (Shakespeare, Richard III, Act 1, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8053254/image-leaves-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640653/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseThe State Watchman Discovered by the Genius of Britain Studying Plans for the Reduction of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116574/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseKing George III standing, in military uniform; horse in the background. Etching and stipple by B. Smith after W. Beechey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972381/image-background-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Five Orders of Periwigshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086016/the-five-orders-periwigsFree Image from public domain licenseNo war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747900/war-poster-templateView licenseThe Closethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8119229/the-closetFree Image from public domain licenseGas mask poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640693/gas-mask-poster-templateView licenseCaricature. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651939/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license