Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage platformvintage posterartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterDemocratic platform and presidential nomineesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10163 x 7988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCampaign flyer from Democratic Party presidential primaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976747/image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMessaging platform poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581227/messaging-platform-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilliam H. Taft republican nominee for president, 1908https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690170/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMessaging platform poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493413/messaging-platform-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnited States Democratic presidential ticket, 1864. Print shows a campaign banner, almost identical to the "Grand National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666270/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051010/visit-japan-poster-templateView licenseNational Democratic Banner for 1860 (1860)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787050/national-democratic-banner-for-1860-1860Free Image from public domain licenseOffshore drilling poster template, oil rig sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429286/offshore-drilling-poster-template-oil-rig-sunsetView licenseSt. Louis fair grounds / St. Louis Democrat Litho. & Print. Co. ; drawn by C.N. Dry.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690790/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA souvenir. The presidential term or leap-year time calendar for...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline community poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638234/online-community-poster-template-editable-designView licensePresidential campaign calendarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690164/presidential-campaign-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity & energy poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947064/commodity-energy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePhilip Hill, manufacturer of presidential campaign capes & caps...Philadelphia...for Presidential Campaign of 1868, c1868.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687793/image-poster-philadelphia-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePresidential masqueradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687653/presidential-masqueradeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePresidential masquerade, 1776, 1880https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687835/presidential-masquerade-1776-1880Free Image from public domain licenseCity transportation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690444/city-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChicago Nominee: "I knew him, Horatio; a fellow of infinite jest...Where be your gibes now?–Hamlet, Act IV [sic], Scene 1"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987142/image-skull-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseStreaming platform poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638268/streaming-platform-poster-template-editable-designView licensePresidential masquerade, aesthetic print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544108/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051012/japan-expo-poster-templateView licensePresidential campaign, 1864. Candidates for President and Vice-President of United States. Election, Tuesday, November 8…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690692/image-vintage-poster-vice-electionFree Image from public domain licenseSubway billboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766299/subway-billboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe National Game. Three "Outs" and One "Run" – Abraham Winning the Ballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7993078/the-national-game-three-outs-and-one-run-abraham-winning-the-ballFree Image from public domain licenseBackup your data poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912222/backup-your-data-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseI am willing, no matter what my personal fortunes may be, to play for the verdict of mankindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648990/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEffective content poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759564/effective-content-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMcCarthy Peace / / Ben Shahn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722210/mccarthy-peace-ben-shahnFree Image from public domain licenseSubway ad sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13723552/subway-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseHeads of the Democracyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986974/heads-the-democracyFree Image from public domain licenseDisco never die poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17716180/disco-never-die-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCampaign ribbonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848737/campaign-ribbonFree Image from public domain licenseSociables social network poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13019369/sociables-social-network-poster-templateView licensePublic office is a public trust For President of the United States, Grover Cleveland of New York ; For Vice-President of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682955/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRailway transportation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12014946/railway-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln by Alexander Heslerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801335/abraham-lincoln-alexander-heslerFree Image from public domain license