rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Grover & Banker Sewing Machine Co. 495 Broadway New York
Save
Edit Image
vintage new yorkvintage sewingbankersewing antiquevintage sewing illustration public domainnew york broadwayvintage machinebroadway
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
Art Facebook post template with original photography portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23145309/image-aesthetic-book-personView license
[View of Broadway, New York City]
[View of Broadway, New York City]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689696/view-broadway-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text and design
Bespoke tailor & clothing poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944272/bespoke-tailor-clothing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[View of Broadway and Maiden Lane, New York City]
[View of Broadway and Maiden Lane, New York City]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689796/view-broadway-and-maiden-lane-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
Travel cat, vintage train surreal escapism collage art remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672558/travel-cat-vintage-train-surreal-escapism-collage-art-remix-editable-designView license
Entrance to First Congregational Church, Broadway, New York, MDCCCXLV, c1845.
Entrance to First Congregational Church, Broadway, New York, MDCCCXLV, c1845.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690531/entrance-first-congregational-church-broadway-new-york-mdcccxlv-c1845Free Image from public domain license
Formal suit blog banner template, editable text
Formal suit blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521985/formal-suit-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The New York Clearing House Association building. Cedar Street between Broadway and Nassau Street
The New York Clearing House Association building. Cedar Street between Broadway and Nassau Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688456/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram story template, editable text
Formal suit Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522043/formal-suit-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689396/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit poster template, editable text and design
Formal suit poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522009/formal-suit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Catalogue of Domestic Fashions [trade catalogue]
Catalogue of Domestic Fashions [trade catalogue]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953518/catalogue-domestic-fashions-trade-catalogueFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689072/image-new-york-poster-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883815/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Freedom fashion Instagram post template
Freedom fashion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732089/freedom-fashion-instagram-post-templateView license
Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom Cleveland
Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom Cleveland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065802/grover-cleveland-and-frances-folsom-clevelandFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Listening to the birds / original by G.G. Fish 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366 Broadway…
Listening to the birds / original by G.G. Fish 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366 Broadway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689592/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703831/bespoke-tailor-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894860/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883887/photo-image-fabric-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable design and text
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739165/formal-suitView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3883998/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram story template, editable text
Bespoke tailor & clothing Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944271/bespoke-tailor-clothing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Front Row
Front Row
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084628/front-rowFree Image from public domain license
Bespoke tailor & clothing blog banner template, editable text
Bespoke tailor & clothing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944274/bespoke-tailor-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Adult movie theater "Orleans." Donald Sutherland and Blanche Baker, "Lolita" rehearsal New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
Adult movie theater "Orleans." Donald Sutherland and Blanche Baker, "Lolita" rehearsal New York City by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297524/image-neon-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
Lewis Hine’s photographic collection documents the working and living conditions of children in the United States between…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3879401/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
Ancient architecture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735288/ancient-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two women use a sewing machine by Arnold Eagle
Two women use a sewing machine by Arnold Eagle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258491/two-women-use-sewing-machine-arnold-eagleFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration of New post office & proposed Broadway underground railway from Illustrated description of the Broadway…
Illustration of New post office & proposed Broadway underground railway from Illustrated description of the Broadway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/328248/free-illustration-image-new-york-train-cityFree Image from public domain license
Go Vote Instagram post template
Go Vote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735545/vote-instagram-post-templateView license
Illustration of interior of the pneumatic passenger-car from Illustrated description of the Broadway underground railway…
Illustration of interior of the pneumatic passenger-car from Illustrated description of the Broadway underground railway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/328253/free-illustration-image-machine-vintage-cars-trainFree Image from public domain license