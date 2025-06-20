Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageflowers painting public domainflowerspainted flowersflowerplantsartvintagepublic domainWreath fashioned from flowers, tied with a ribbon at the base. (1820-1839). Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 1112 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3272 x 3032 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3272 x 3032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBranch of a shrub with needle-like foliage and small pink blossoms (1840). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689811/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseMultiple flower blossoms on stem with foliage, blossoms have six petals with star-shaped center, white with purple tints.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689804/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCornucopia of flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688235/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseOriginal from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688226/original-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlower blossoms on stem with foliage and tendrils (1840). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688234/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRose on a stem with leaves and unopened blossoms (1820-1839). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689718/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican fruits & flowers (1899). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689901/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlowers of hope (1870). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690963/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGood as gold (1901). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688273/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseA variety of different colors of pansy flowers (1889). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688231/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView licenseScroll design with branches and blue flowers (1830). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688429/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlack ground flowers 227, black ground flowers 228, black ground flowers 229, black ground flowers 230 (1876). Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688222/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseHot house treasures (1903). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688150/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMandeville & King Co., superior flower seeds, salpiglossis and verbenas (1905). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688389/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseFlower blossom on stem with bud and foliage (1830). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688015/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseSweet pea, hyacinth, sunflower (1814). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687999/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseAricula, apple blossom, great daffodil (1814-1817). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689957/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRed roses growing through a window (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687917/image-rose-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFlowers (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688312/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Bouquet Of Flowers by Odilon Redon. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543496/png-art-blank-space-blossomView licenseBird flying over water with cat tail plants, Irises and water lilies (1897). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688314/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license