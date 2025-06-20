Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage illustration public domainfruitsartvintageillustrationpublic domainvintage illustrationpaintingStill life with various fruits. Original from the Library of Congress.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 914 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5166 x 3936 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseFruit (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689822/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill life. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689839/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill life with grapes & peaches. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690896/image-art-public-domain-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill life with fish (1874). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688430/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseIn the Park by Henri Edmond Cross.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229340/the-park-henri-edmond-crossFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Promenade (1897) by Henri Edmond Cross.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231057/promenade-1897-henri-edmond-crossFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBaby in troublehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905807/baby-troubleFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseJacob Feigel. Manufacturer & dealer in fine and heavy harness. Collars, whips, brushes, ear tips, fly nets, oil &c. 19 1/2…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907648/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseWild fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908528/wild-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseVase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907380/summer-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseStill lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907011/still-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseAmerican prize fruit with basket / G. Spohni lith, Phila.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690710/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOranges and Snow in Southern California. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446310/oranges-and-snow-southern-california-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeaves in snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905977/leaves-snowFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseStrawberries (ca. 1882) painting in high resolution by édouard Manet. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2909479/free-illustration-image-basket-strawberries-strawberry-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCherries. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16446356/cherries-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAutumn fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907286/autumn-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican prize fruit no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690662/american-prize-fruit-noFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFruit piece no. 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906093/fruit-piece-noFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePeaches In a baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906168/peaches-basketFree Image from public domain license