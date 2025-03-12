Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagewashington vintagevintage posterwashingtonmassachusettsgeorge washingtonlithographjohn ruben smithlithograph hillOld Boston. Beacon Hill from Derne St. / from a drawing made on the spot by J.R. Smith ; J.H. Bufford's Lith. 313 Washington St.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 791 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4045 x 6140 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMotivational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669537/motivational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJamaica Pond, West Roxbury, Mass. / lithog. & published by J.H. Bufford, Boston.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640594/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day, USA poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640634/veterans-day-usa-poster-templateView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689800/hon-abraham-lincolnFree Image from public domain licenseWashington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView licenseIranistan, an oriental ville (near Bridgeport, Connecticut) / Lith. of Sarony & Major, N.Y.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting club blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993627/painting-club-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Army of the Potomachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7987849/the-army-the-potomacFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669533/motivational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBunker Hill, Boston, Massachusetts: a war memorial, erected in 1872; the Bunker Hill monument is in the background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017691/photo-image-background-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11990345/motivational-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBunker Hill monument, Boston, Massachusetts. Photograph, ca. 1880.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961555/bunker-hill-monument-boston-massachusetts-photograph-ca-1880Free Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669536/motivational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMap of Boston and its vicinity from actual surveyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907827/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman dancing poster template, editable cartoon design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719329/png-album-white-bottoms-pl-31-1863-1934-sem-album-artView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718342/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseBook club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBunker Hill, Boston, Massachusetts: a war memorial, erected in 1872; the Bunker Hill monument is in the background.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992380/photo-image-background-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWinter hiking trip poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490401/winter-hiking-trip-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Coast Survey...Reconnaissance of Smith's or Blunt's Island, Washington / U.S. Coast Survey...Sketch of Anacapa Island…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002366/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDigital transformation technology poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760337/png-1970-abstract-americanView licenseRangers' trip to Westborough, or lion quick stephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906502/image-arts-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract red circles poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760595/png-abstract-american-artView license[Cadets' monument at West Point]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691178/cadets-monument-west-pointFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage set elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327904/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseRanger's trip to Westborough, or, Lion quick step : Performed for the first time on their visit to Lyon Farm by the Brigade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907451/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licenseBoston : bird's-eye view from the northhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907129/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Standard rotary shuttle sewing machine - the nation's pride. Old style 30 stitches per minute. On the Standard 2000…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908782/image-astronaut-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNight writing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986053/night-writing-instagram-post-templateView licenseArabella and Araminta stories by Gertrude Smith with XV pictures by Ethel Reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905894/image-paper-flowers-artsFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12567382/chinese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCranford, Geo. Wash. Memorial, Alexandria, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6996523/cranford-geo-wash-memorial-alexandria-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseAutomobile rental poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238440/automobile-rental-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseMiss Maxine Elliott, Strobridge & Co. Lith.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691094/miss-maxine-elliott-strobridge-co-lithFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986050/tutoring-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718341/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain license