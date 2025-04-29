rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Girl comforting 2 boys taken ill from smoking]
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterpublic domain vintage illustration boy girlartvintagepublic domainillustrationsmokingvintage illustration
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Returning from market
Returning from market
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689852/returning-from-marketFree Image from public domain license
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Magical story poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713577/png-animal-art-bedtime-storyView license
[Girl watching two boys smoking cigarettes]
[Girl watching two boys smoking cigarettes]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689877/girl-watching-two-boys-smoking-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Group of kids poster template, editable vintage motivational quote design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Group of kids poster template, editable vintage motivational quote design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826971/png-animal-art-blank-spaceView license
[Boy and girl fishing from the shore of a lake with farmers gathering hay in the background]
[Boy and girl fishing from the shore of a lake with farmers gathering hay in the background]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690917/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hot pot buffet poster template, editable text and design
Hot pot buffet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668287/hot-pot-buffet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New York, taken from the bay near Bedlows Island
New York, taken from the bay near Bedlows Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688180/new-york-taken-from-the-bay-near-bedlows-islandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Niagara Falls. Part of the British fall, taken from under the table rock
Niagara Falls. Part of the British fall, taken from under the table rock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689969/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable text and design
Book club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001410/book-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ruins of Chinatown, telephoto taken from Telegraph Hill
Ruins of Chinatown, telephoto taken from Telegraph Hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690892/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Magic of Christmas, editable Instagram story template
Magic of Christmas, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520479/magic-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Niagara Falls / from the original painting owned by H.C. Tunison, Jacksonville, Ill.
Niagara Falls / from the original painting owned by H.C. Tunison, Jacksonville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690744/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas editable greeting card template
Christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Camp Randall, Madison, Wis. Taken from state university, Kurz, Louis, 1833-1921, lithographer (published by Chicago…
Camp Randall, Madison, Wis. Taken from state university, Kurz, Louis, 1833-1921, lithographer (published by Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690256/image-camping-illustration-vintage-poster-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Grief therapy poster template
Grief therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView license
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Childhood education poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687274/png-art-blank-space-boy-reading-bookView license
View of Dartmoor Prison / from a drawing taken on the spot by J.I. Taylor, one of the prisoners.
View of Dartmoor Prison / from a drawing taken on the spot by J.I. Taylor, one of the prisoners.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690727/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778314/mens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A reproduction of a beautiful and accurate elevation of the temple of Solomon taken from the celebrated model erected by…
A reproduction of a beautiful and accurate elevation of the temple of Solomon taken from the celebrated model erected by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688856/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Book week poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688340/png-art-blank-space-book-weekView license
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
Panoramic view of Milwaukee, Wis. Taken from City Hall tower / The Gugler Lithographic Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691052/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
"Kiss me first"
"Kiss me first"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689854/kiss-firstFree Image from public domain license
Youth power poster template, editable text & design
Youth power poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546573/youth-power-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[German boy and girls with flowers watching ducklings]
[German boy and girls with flowers watching ducklings]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689928/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Welcome baby poster template, editable text and design
Welcome baby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597432/welcome-baby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
Little brothers. (And their playmates)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689836/little-brothers-and-their-playmatesFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
What are you going to do about it?
What are you going to do about it?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689659/what-are-you-going-about-itFree Image from public domain license
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Book club poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688507/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
[Barefoot girl and boy by the water]
[Barefoot girl and boy by the water]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689215/barefoot-girl-and-boy-the-waterFree Image from public domain license
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Reading books poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688454/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Blowing bubbles
Blowing bubbles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690034/blowing-bubblesFree Image from public domain license
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman in swimsuit poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713243/png-american-art-blank-spaceView license
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
[Little girl seated and knitting with boy kneeling at her side watching]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
The little innocents
The little innocents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689853/the-little-innocentsFree Image from public domain license