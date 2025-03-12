rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
St George Staten Island 20 minutes from the Battery
Save
Edit Image
baseballbaseball artantique baseball photo public domainvintage posterstaten islandpublic domain baseballartvintage
Ocean freight service poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Ocean freight service poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736121/png-america-art-bigView license
Niagara Falls, from Goat Island, Currier & Ives.
Niagara Falls, from Goat Island, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689994/niagara-falls-from-goat-island-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
Sports club poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549913/sports-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
New York harbor from Staten Island
New York harbor from Staten Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690856/new-york-harbor-from-staten-islandFree Image from public domain license
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
Baseball lessons poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778279/baseball-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Niagara Falls / from the original painting owned by H.C. Tunison, Jacksonville, Ill.
Niagara Falls / from the original painting owned by H.C. Tunison, Jacksonville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690744/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
George Dewey Admiral U. SN! / from a photo taken July 21 1899.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage baseball tryout poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636330/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView license
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691293/image-new-york-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
In the Catskills
In the Catskills
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691058/the-catskillsFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kemp's vegetable pastilles for expelling worms from the system / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York.…
Kemp's vegetable pastilles for expelling worms from the system / lith. of Snyder, Black & Sturn 92 William St. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690780/image-vintage-advertisement-poster-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Sport camp poster template
Sport camp poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView license
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
[Sleighing in New York] / T. Benecke 55.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691356/sleighing-new-york-benecke-55Free Image from public domain license
Summer holiday invitation card template, editable text
Summer holiday invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705186/summer-holiday-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York, / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690697/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach trip invitation card template, editable text
Beach trip invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704962/beach-trip-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / drawn by J. Bachmann ; print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
New York / print by G. Schlegel, 97 William St. N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beach trip invitation card template, editable text
Beach trip invitation card template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705276/beach-trip-invitation-card-template-editable-textView license
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
Bird's eye view of the city of New York - chromo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia
Winter scene in Philadelphia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689494/winter-scene-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain license
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
Baseball Instagram post template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224141/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
New York Harbour with Brooklyn Bridge / Andrew Melrose.
New York Harbour with Brooklyn Bridge / Andrew Melrose.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690601/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
New York: a birdseye view from the harbor, showing Manhattan Island in its surroundings, with various points of interest in…
New York: a birdseye view from the harbor, showing Manhattan Island in its surroundings, with various points of interest in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688949/image-manhattan-vintage-poster-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume sale poster template, editable text and design
Halloween costume sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957235/halloween-costume-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Uncle Sam's Annual Celebration, Fire-Works of the Period, from "The Judge"
Uncle Sam's Annual Celebration, Fire-Works of the Period, from "The Judge"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183018/image-art-vintage-firesFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
Winter scene in Philadelphia, Philada. : Longacre & Co. Lith. 30 & 32 S. 7. St. Philada., [between 1870 and 1880]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688734/image-scene-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Baseball game blog banner template, editable collage remix
Baseball game blog banner template, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396134/baseball-game-blog-banner-template-editable-collage-remixView license
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
H.A. Thomas & Wylie's interior view of the Hoffman House bar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690717/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Baseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix design
Baseball competition Facebook story template, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8395951/baseball-competition-facebook-story-template-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain license
Junior team poster template
Junior team poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView license
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain license