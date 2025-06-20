Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphotoAfbeelding der Vorstelyke Loge, opgericht in den Amsteldamschen Schouwburg, ter gelegenheid dat Hunne, Doort: en Koningkle: Hoogheden den zelren voor de eerste maal bezigtigden. Den Eersten Juny, 1768View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10368 x 7904 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseGezicht op de vorstelijke loge van de Schouwburg te Amsterdam met een voorstelling voor Willem V en Wilhelmina van Pruisen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762174/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseProgramma voor de 'Feestelijke Bijeenkomst' ter gelegenheid van het vijftigjarig bestaan van de Maatschappij voor den…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741138/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGrondplan voor de verbouwing van de Schouwburg te Amsterdam, 1658 (1658) by Willem van der Laegh, Philips Vinckboons II…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781318/image-paper-pattern-circleFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGezicht op het podium van de Schouwburg te Amsterdam met een voorstelling voor Willem V en Wilhelmina van Pruisen op 1 juni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763305/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license1826-1896. Generaal van der Heijden-Album. Uitgegeven ter gelegenheid van den 70sten verjaardag van (...) Karel van der…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785433/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseAfbeelding van dat gedeelte van BATAVIA, alwaar eigentlyk de Schrikkelyke Slagting der CHINEZEN, na de Ontdekking van hun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13753407/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseOorkonde ter gelegenheid van het inmetselen van een gedenksteen in het huis van Bilderdijk, 1867 (1867) by anonymous and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785204/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseUitslaande brand in de Amsterdamse schouwburg gezien vanaf de Prinsengracht, 1772 (1772) by Noach van der Meer II, Noach van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13776903/image-paper-cloud-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOntwerp voor een oorkonde ter gelegenheid van twaalf-en-een-halfjarige dienst (1874 - 1945) by Carel Adolph Lion Cachethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794362/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEerste ontwerp voor de omslag van Amsterdam, van Johannes ter Gouw, 1865 (c. 1860 - 1865) by Johan Coenraad Leichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741629/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKalenderblad voor juni van de kalender 'Bloem en blad' (c. 1900 - c. 1910) by Gebroeders Braakensiek, Netty van der Waarden…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735476/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseKalenderblad voor juni 1902 (1901) by Gebroeders Braakensiek, Netty van der Waarden, Gebroeders Braakensiek and C A J van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735773/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWillem V neemt voor het eerst zitting in de Raad van State, 1763 (1763) by anonymous and Bernardus Mourikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13783060/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseSamenspraak van Krelis en Louw, ter gelegenheid van het bezoek van Willem V en Wilhelmina van Pruisen aan Amsterdam, 1768…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13783329/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseKalenderblad voor juni 1901 (1900) by Gebroeders Braakensiek, Netty van der Waarden, Gebroeders Braakensiek and C A J van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735747/image-background-paper-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseGedenkblad van Vox Studiosorum, ter gelegenheid van het 50 jarig bestaan der Studentensocieteit Minerva te Leiden (1889) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731322/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFeesthoed ter gelegenheid van de inhuldiging van Wilhelmina, koningin der Nederlanden, in de Nieuwe Kerk te Amsterdam op 6…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735950/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseBaan van Venus voor de zon, 6 juni 1761 (1761) by anonymous, Pieter Idserts, Folkert van der Plaats, Kornelis van Tongerlo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739710/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOntwerp voor een gedenkbord ter gelegenheid van de inhuldiging van Koningin Wilhelmina (1898) by Carel Adolph Lion Cachethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795400/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseWillem V neemt voor het eerst zitting in de Raad van State, 1763 (1763) by anonymous and Bernardus Mourikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764777/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license