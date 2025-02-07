Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posteraerialvintage illustration public domainartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationElmira, N.Y. : 1873View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8869 x 6816 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseNovi Belgii Novaeque Angliae : nec non partis Virginiae tabula multis in locis emendatahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688535/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseManatvs gelegen op de Noot [sic] Riuier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689991/manatvs-gelegen-noot-sic-riuierFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHelp your neighborhood by keeping your premises clean Tenement House Dept. of the City of New York : F.H. La Guardia, Mayor…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649250/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseGrand birds eye view of the Great East River Suspension Bridge. Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn showing also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690097/image-brooklyn-vintage-poster-aerial-viewsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas vintage illustration poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207397/christmas-vintage-illustration-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe city of New York., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690099/the-city-new-york-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961477/vintage-hits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAerial view, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319345/aerial-view-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseSmog, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6310112/smog-nycFree Image from public domain licenseRetro hits poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122155/retro-hits-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseExhibition - drawings from Index of American Design Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648403/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlat lay flyer png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14353037/flat-lay-flyer-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseTall ships Bicentennial, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312610/tall-ships-bicentennial-nycFree Image from public domain licenseDrones editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645207/drones-editable-poster-templateView licenseCrowds on 5th Ave., N.Y.C., waiting to see Pope Paul VI by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6319583/crowds-5th-ave-nyc-waiting-see-pope-paulFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseAerial view of Brooklyn Bridge, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297596/aerial-view-brooklyn-bridge-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14703853/wedding-invitation-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseNew York & bridges from Brooklynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689113/new-york-bridges-from-brooklynFree Image from public domain licenseGift wrapping paper mockup, vintage floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399429/gift-wrapping-paper-mockup-vintage-floral-designView licenseNYC power station by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307907/nyc-power-stationFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license[Pair figure skating]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691130/pair-figure-skatingFree Image from public domain licenseThe remix poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122157/the-remix-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOn the beach at Coney Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687971/the-beach-coney-islandFree Image from public domain licenseCasette tape sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961475/casette-tape-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAerial view of Brooklyn Bridge, New York City by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296799/aerial-view-brooklyn-bridge-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseGift wrapping paper mockup, grid pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416198/gift-wrapping-paper-mockup-grid-pattern-designView licenseJacob Lawrence paintings, Jan. 5-30, 1965https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650652/jacob-lawrence-paintings-jan-5-30-1965Free Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDanny La Boccetta, Christmas stamp designer New York by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298588/danny-boccetta-christmas-stamp-designer-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseRetro music poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542121/retro-music-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTall ships Bicentennial, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6313254/tall-ships-bicentennial-nycFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTall ships Bicentennial, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfrydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6314296/tall-ships-bicentennial-nycFree Image from public domain license