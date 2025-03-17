rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Empire city line. Pacific iron steam ship Sarah Sands, 1500 tons Captn. Wm. Thompson, c1850 Mar. 13.
Save
Edit Image
steam shipship sarahvintage postervintage illustration shipssteamartvintagesands
Ripped paper png mockup element, steam ship balloon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, steam ship balloon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228722/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
U.S. mail steam ship Pacific: Collins line, builders, hull by Brown & Bell N.Y. engines by Allaire Works N.Y., N. Currier…
U.S. mail steam ship Pacific: Collins line, builders, hull by Brown & Bell N.Y. engines by Allaire Works N.Y., N. Currier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690153/image-vintage-poster-lithograph-pacific-steam-shipFree Image from public domain license
Train ticket poster template, editable design
Train ticket poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791765/train-ticket-poster-template-editable-designView license
The iron steam ship Great Britain
The iron steam ship Great Britain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689792/the-iron-steam-ship-great-britainFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template, editable text and design
Caribbean cruise poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690575/caribbean-cruise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
This view of his majesty's ship Shannon, hove too, & cooly waiting the close approach of the American frigate Chesapeak, ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689059/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Manuscript Leaf with Dedication of a Book to the Virgin, German
Manuscript Leaf with Dedication of a Book to the Virgin, German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087691/manuscript-leaf-with-dedication-book-the-virgin-germanFree Image from public domain license
National train day poster template, editable text and design
National train day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791669/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Clipper ship Three Brothers, 2972 tons: The largest sailing ship in the world, Currier & Ives.
Clipper ship Three Brothers, 2972 tons: The largest sailing ship in the world, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690275/image-three-brothers-sailing-poster-clipperFree Image from public domain license
Dim sum poster template
Dim sum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054833/dim-sum-poster-templateView license
Steam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolina
Steam ship Southerner, Capt. Berry. Regular packet between New York & Charleston, South Carolina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690039/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Engines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography design
Engines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288560/engines-progress-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
U.S mail steam ship The Pacific, illustrated by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
U.S mail steam ship The Pacific, illustrated by N. Currier. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/429757/free-illustration-image-ship-boat-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Ocean adventure poster template, editable text and design
Ocean adventure poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771618/ocean-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Russo-Japanese war: the hospital ship Joseph & Sarah Miles arrives in Hull bringing the bodies of British trawlermen injured…
Russo-Japanese war: the hospital ship Joseph & Sarah Miles arrives in Hull bringing the bodies of British trawlermen injured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959090/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Men's style poster template, editable text & design
Men's style poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711068/mens-style-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[The City of Buffalo steam side wheeler]
[The City of Buffalo steam side wheeler]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688211/the-city-buffalo-steam-side-wheelerFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency poster template, editable text and design
Travel agency poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915677/travel-agency-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
Pennington & Cos. aerial steam ship or composite ballon / lith. of P.S. Duval, Philada., Duval, Peter S., 1804 or 1805-1886
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688983/image-vintage-poster-aircraft-ballonFree Image from public domain license
International shipping poster template, editable text and design
International shipping poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015699/international-shipping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
Empire hook & ladder company, no. 1. Instituted February 6th 1851 / on stone by J. Queen ; P.S. Duval & Co's Steam lith.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690767/image-vintage-poster-illustration-firefighter-1851Free Image from public domain license
Chinese food poster template
Chinese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054834/chinese-food-poster-templateView license
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
The first battle between "iron" ships of war
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690874/the-first-battle-between-iron-ships-warFree Image from public domain license
National train day poster template, editable text and design
National train day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732166/national-train-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Virgin
Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8309387/virginFree Image from public domain license
Summer adventure poster template
Summer adventure poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798371/summer-adventure-poster-templateView license
The oldest inhabitant on line of Union Pacific
The oldest inhabitant on line of Union Pacific
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687721/the-oldest-inhabitant-line-union-pacificFree Image from public domain license
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711193/casual-wear-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
U.S. steam frigate Wabash, flag ship of Rear Admiral DuPont / by Geo. Roberts yeoman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690792/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Prairie flowers (after Jerome Thompson)
Prairie flowers (after Jerome Thompson)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688589/prairie-flowers-after-jerome-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded…
The iron steam ship "Great Eastern" 22,500 tons: constructed under the direction of I.K. Brunel, F.R.S. -- D.C.L. commanded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648932/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fishing industry poster template
Fishing industry poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037769/fishing-industry-poster-templateView license
Narragansett Pier (stormy) / AT Bricher ; by A.T. Bricher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Narragansett Pier (stormy) / AT Bricher ; by A.T. Bricher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690740/image-prang-co-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
North Coast Limited in the Montana Rockies Northern Pacific, North Coast Limited Krollman.
North Coast Limited in the Montana Rockies Northern Pacific, North Coast Limited Krollman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683023/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964696/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Witches at the Walnut Tree of Benevento
The Witches at the Walnut Tree of Benevento
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8269325/the-witches-the-walnut-tree-beneventoFree Image from public domain license