Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterillustrated postervintage photoposter artartvintagepublic domainillustrationWilliam H. Taft republican nominee for president, 1908View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8152 x 11784 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for the presidency, 1860 / Grozelier ; painted by Hicks ; lith. by L. Grozelier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691110/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAbraham Lincoln, Republican candidate for president of the United Stateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689783/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident William Howard Taft by Anders Zornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662943/president-william-howard-taft-anders-zornFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePresident William Howard Tafthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7870214/president-william-howard-taftFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseTaft, William H., President, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802453/taft-william-h-president-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDemocratic platform and presidential nomineeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689775/democratic-platform-and-presidential-nomineesFree Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseTaft, William H., President, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798510/taft-william-h-president-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe way we welcomed Taft in Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848801/the-way-welcomed-taft-iowaFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of William Howard Taft by Pach Brothershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273510/portrait-william-howard-taft-pach-brothersFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePrentbriefkaart gebruikt als campagnemateriaal voor de presidentskandidaat William Howard Taft (1908) by anonymous and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735934/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWilliam Howard Taft and Alice Roosevelt Longworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845269/william-howard-taft-and-alice-roosevelt-longworthFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseTaft, William H., President, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6796387/taft-william-h-president-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePresident-elect Wilson and President Taft, standing side by side, laughing, at the White House, prior to Wilson's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6294095/photo-image-people-house-menFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseTaft, William H., President, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798575/taft-william-h-president-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licensePresidential campaign calendarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690164/presidential-campaign-calendarFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWm. H. Taft - "good times"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689703/wm-taft-good-timesFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView licenseTaft, William H., President, portrait photograph by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798773/taft-william-h-president-portrait-photograph-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCentennial Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691154/centennial-americaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseThe centennial of our Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688941/the-centennial-our-republicFree Image from public domain license