rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
[Emperor Franz-Joseph of Austria-Hungary, half-length portrait, standing facing slightly left]
Save
Edit Image
franz josephvintage posterpublic domain austriaemperorhungaryaustriaartvintage
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The imperial family on the Schönbrunn palace terrace: standing from left to right: Emperor Franz Joseph I, Archduke…
The imperial family on the Schönbrunn palace terrace: standing from left to right: Emperor Franz Joseph I, Archduke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11668713/photo-image-crown-art-manFree Image from public domain license
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
The Emperor’s Presence template with portrait of Napoleon, original art illustration by Jacques-Louis David, editable text…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23133322/image-person-art-vintageView license
Imperial family life in Hungary with Franz Joseph and his family, Elisabeth, Gisele, Rudolf and Valerie as an infant (1868)
Imperial family life in Hungary with Franz Joseph and his family, Elisabeth, Gisele, Rudolf and Valerie as an infant (1868)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11680575/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Rail transport poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Rail transport poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712884/png-america-american-artView license
The Imperial Family of Austria in the Park of Gödöllö. (1878) by Franz Kollarz and Carl Gottlob Specht
The Imperial Family of Austria in the Park of Gödöllö. (1878) by Franz Kollarz and Carl Gottlob Specht
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627298/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Bull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView license
The Family of the Emperor of Austria. (1878–1879) by Vinzenz Katzler
The Family of the Emperor of Austria. (1878–1879) by Vinzenz Katzler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625739/the-family-the-emperor-austria-1878-1879-vinzenz-katzlerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Emperor Franz Joseph with his children Gisela and Rudolf (around 1861) by Ludwig Angerer
Emperor Franz Joseph with his children Gisela and Rudolf (around 1861) by Ludwig Angerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631815/photo-image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
Florist and tea shop poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820889/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-customizable-designView license
The Schützenfest in Meran. (1871) by Franz Kollarz
The Schützenfest in Meran. (1871) by Franz Kollarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11627077/the-schutzenfest-meran-1871-franz-kollarzFree Image from public domain license
Tea party poster template, customizable design
Tea party poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821336/tea-party-poster-template-customizable-designView license
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676346/image-paper-crown-artFree Image from public domain license
Florist ads poster template, customizable design
Florist ads poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821331/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, surrounded by his family (around 1860) by Josef Bermann and Otto Sommer
Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, surrounded by his family (around 1860) by Josef Bermann and Otto Sommer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637419/image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grocery and refill station poster template, editable design
Grocery and refill station poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672351/grocery-and-refill-station-poster-template-editable-designView license
Emperor Franz Joseph I (1830-1916) with Elisabeth, the 3 children and the son-in-law Leopold von Bayern(on the occasion of…
Emperor Franz Joseph I (1830-1916) with Elisabeth, the 3 children and the son-in-law Leopold von Bayern(on the occasion of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682127/photo-image-art-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Florist ads poster template, customizable design
Florist ads poster template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820883/florist-ads-poster-template-customizable-designView license
Allegory of Franz Joseph I's motto Viribus unitis (nationalities and crown lands of Austria and Hungary with coat of arms…
Allegory of Franz Joseph I's motto Viribus unitis (nationalities and crown lands of Austria and Hungary with coat of arms…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616625/image-paper-crown-artFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template, original art illustration from Franz Marc, editable text and design
Art week poster template, original art illustration from Franz Marc, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23167645/image-horse-animal-artView license
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11675959/image-paper-crown-artFree Image from public domain license
Peace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Peace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720764/png-animal-artView license
The advertisement for the poet's book for the care of the Austrian fatherland love with portraits by Emperor Franz Joseph I…
The advertisement for the poet's book for the care of the Austrian fatherland love with portraits by Emperor Franz Joseph I…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625657/image-paper-book-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Emperor Franz Josef I; Empress Elisabeth (1879) by Siegmund L Allemand
Emperor Franz Josef I; Empress Elisabeth (1879) by Siegmund L Allemand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625605/emperor-franz-josef-empress-elisabeth-1879-siegmund-allemandFree Image from public domain license
Flower wedding invitation template, editable text
Flower wedding invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7325171/flower-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView license
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
The Austrian Imperial House. Emperor Franz Joseph. Empress Elisabeth. Crown Prince Rudolf. (around 1870) by Krüll and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11678611/image-paper-crown-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery poster template, editable text & design
Flower delivery poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121312/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
For the silver wedding of the Austrian imperial couple.Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary.” (1879)
For the silver wedding of the Austrian imperial couple.Franz Joseph I, Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary.” (1879)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625384/image-paper-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Personal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable design
Personal growth quote Pinterest post template, beautiful editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152232/personal-growth-quote-pinterest-post-template-beautiful-editable-designView license
Wilhelm der Grosse
Wilhelm der Grosse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690599/wilhelm-der-grosseFree Image from public domain license
Remix tune poster template, editable text & design
Remix tune poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204741/remix-tune-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Kaiser-Entrevue in Gastein. (1885)
The Kaiser-Entrevue in Gastein. (1885)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625834/the-kaiser-entrevue-gastein-1885Free Image from public domain license
Spring wedding invitation template, editable text
Spring wedding invitation template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7319157/spring-wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView license
Kaiser Franz Joseph I. (1830-1916) (around 1880) by Joseph Chmielevski
Kaiser Franz Joseph I. (1830-1916) (around 1880) by Joseph Chmielevski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11685466/kaiser-franz-joseph-1830-1916-around-1880-joseph-chmielevskiFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Illustration from the French magazine Le Petit Journal on the Bosnian Crisis: Bulgaria declares its independence and its…
Illustration from the French magazine Le Petit Journal on the Bosnian Crisis: Bulgaria declares its independence and its…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665309/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template, editable text and design
New collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740519/new-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kaiser Franz Joseph I. (1830-1916) (around 1865) by A and V Angerer
Kaiser Franz Joseph I. (1830-1916) (around 1865) by A and V Angerer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11631793/kaiser-franz-joseph-1830-1916-around-1865-and-angererFree Image from public domain license