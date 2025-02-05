rawpixel
Halstead & Co. beef & pork Packers, Lard Refiners & Co.
Hannukah Sameah poster template
Fairbank's cherubs--Presented with the compliments of N.K. Fairbank & Co., lard refiners, Chicago & St. Louis
Steak restaurant poster template
Stanley & Best, packers & wholesale dealers in the superior elk brand oysters
Grand opening promo poster template
Red meat industry.
Happy holiday poster template
Holy Family distributing alms on their journey to Egypt to escape from Herod's harassment. Various foods – plates in the…
Steak recipe poster template, editable text and design
Red meat industry.
Ground beef label template, editable design
Pork packing in Cincinnati. Print showing four scenes in a packing house: "Killing, Cutting, Rendering, [and] Salting."…
Steakhouse restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Packer's tar soap for the hair and skin Louis J. Rhead
Artisan butcher poster template and design
Young America hams and breakfast bacon, E.S. Baker, New York
Meat poster template
Interior of Secundrabagh After the Massacre by Felice Beato and Henry Hering
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Livestock & Poultry Programs Training Coordinator Jodie Pitcock (blue helmet) trains…
Grill Master poster template, editable text and design
Armour's Leaf Lard, very choice
Summer bbq poster template
Packer's tar soap
Summer bbq poster template
Chinese Lard Seed (Hodgsonia Heteroclita), male plant from Illustrations of Himalayan plants (1855) by W. H. (Walter Hood)…
Dinner recipes poster template
Chinese Lard Seed (Hodgsonia Heteroclita), Female plant from Illustrations of Himalayan plants (1855) by W. H. (Walter Hood)…
Beef butcher poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable design
N. K. Fairbank & Co.'s superfine lard - the tail grew on his back, sir, was six yards and an ell, and he was sent to market…
BBQ chef poster template
Pewter Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Meat industry poster template and design
De l'imitation de Jesus-Christ, traduction nouvelle ; ornée de figures en taille-douce
Steak restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Packer's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp DiseasesCollection:Images from…
Vegan food recipe poster template
De Harinck-packers Tooren
Steakhouse restaurant poster template, editable text and design
Game: Barded Partridges, Roast Partridges, Surrey Fowls, Roast Plovers, Stuffed Capon à la Mayonnaise, Roast Gosling, and…
