Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterfashionUniform Department, Browing, King & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8712 x 6864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe first synagogue of Alexanderie in Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691269/the-first-synagogue-alexanderie-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView licenseThe old Phila. fire department. Period of 1850, c1883 Apr. 20.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690315/the-old-phila-fire-department-period-1850-c1883-apr-20Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBartholomay Brewing Co, bottling department, central avenuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion catalog poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800561/vintage-fashion-catalog-poster-template-editable-designView licenseVictor Emanuel III and familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689154/victor-emanuel-iii-and-familyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseThe Battle of the Kings: 2:111/4-2:103/4, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691296/the-battle-the-kings-21114-21034-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePhilippe II. Roi d'Espagne recevant a son palais de Madrid sa jeune epousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689685/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseGuardia nobile in bassa uniformehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690233/guardia-nobile-bassa-uniformeFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseKing Edward the 7thhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689103/king-edward-the-7thFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseDaniel's answer to the kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689354/daniels-answer-the-kingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseA life saverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689210/life-saverFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseMarie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627569/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarnival edition, pageant of Rex, "king of the carnival" by New Orleans : Walle & Co., Ltd., 1913 Feb 4.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686775/image-carnival-vintage-illustration-posterFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseGive 'em both barrelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907453/give-em-both-barrelsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license"1680" House, Yarmouth, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906619/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653973/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKing Andrew the first, "born to command"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690261/king-andrew-the-first-born-commandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseAtlantic: July. The Elizabethan sea kings by John Fiskehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906545/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license[Woman playing football, Harvard University]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain licenseClassic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseHis Most Excellent Majesty, George the IId. King of Great Britain &C,&C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689965/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring offer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992733/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLast Moments of King Victor Emanuel, 9 January 1878https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689519/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseG.O.C. visits overturned locomotive on the Jerusalem Lydda Railroad Line. British troops of the kings own regiment enjoying…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6836340/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license