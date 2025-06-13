rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Uniform Department, Browing, King & Co.
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterfashion
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
The first synagogue of Alexanderie in Egypt
The first synagogue of Alexanderie in Egypt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691269/the-first-synagogue-alexanderie-egyptFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
The old Phila. fire department. Period of 1850, c1883 Apr. 20.
The old Phila. fire department. Period of 1850, c1883 Apr. 20.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690315/the-old-phila-fire-department-period-1850-c1883-apr-20Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bartholomay Brewing Co, bottling department, central avenue
Bartholomay Brewing Co, bottling department, central avenue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689771/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion catalog poster template, editable design
Vintage fashion catalog poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800561/vintage-fashion-catalog-poster-template-editable-designView license
Victor Emanuel III and family
Victor Emanuel III and family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689154/victor-emanuel-iii-and-familyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
The Battle of the Kings: 2:111/4-2:103/4, Currier & Ives.
The Battle of the Kings: 2:111/4-2:103/4, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691296/the-battle-the-kings-21114-21034-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Philippe II. Roi d'Espagne recevant a son palais de Madrid sa jeune epouse
Philippe II. Roi d'Espagne recevant a son palais de Madrid sa jeune epouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689685/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Guardia nobile in bassa uniforme
Guardia nobile in bassa uniforme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690233/guardia-nobile-bassa-uniformeFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
King Edward the 7th
King Edward the 7th
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689103/king-edward-the-7thFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Daniel's answer to the king
Daniel's answer to the king
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689354/daniels-answer-the-kingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
A life saver
A life saver
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689210/life-saverFree Image from public domain license
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Marie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Marie (1909) by Hamilton King. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627569/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carnival edition, pageant of Rex, "king of the carnival" by New Orleans : Walle & Co., Ltd., 1913 Feb 4.
Carnival edition, pageant of Rex, "king of the carnival" by New Orleans : Walle & Co., Ltd., 1913 Feb 4.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686775/image-carnival-vintage-illustration-posterFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723396/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Give 'em both barrels
Give 'em both barrels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907453/give-em-both-barrelsFree Image from public domain license
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
"1680" House, Yarmouth, Mass.
"1680" House, Yarmouth, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906619/image-texture-plant-artsFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653973/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
King Andrew the first, "born to command"
King Andrew the first, "born to command"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690261/king-andrew-the-first-born-commandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
Atlantic: July. The Elizabethan sea kings by John Fiske
Atlantic: July. The Elizabethan sea kings by John Fiske
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906545/image-paper-arts-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723400/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
[Woman playing football, Harvard University]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688701/woman-playing-football-harvard-universityFree Image from public domain license
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
His Most Excellent Majesty, George the IId. King of Great Britain &C,&C.
His Most Excellent Majesty, George the IId. King of Great Britain &C,&C.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689965/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992733/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Last Moments of King Victor Emanuel, 9 January 1878
Last Moments of King Victor Emanuel, 9 January 1878
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689519/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
Explore Asia app poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
G.O.C. visits overturned locomotive on the Jerusalem Lydda Railroad Line. British troops of the kings own regiment enjoying…
G.O.C. visits overturned locomotive on the Jerusalem Lydda Railroad Line. British troops of the kings own regiment enjoying…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6836340/photo-image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license