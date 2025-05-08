Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagesleepingvintage illustrationdoggirl sleepingbencke & scottsleep illustration public domaindog posterpublic domain postersFaithfull watcher, Bencke & Scott.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 828 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7530 x 5198 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7530 x 5198 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPet dog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714392/pet-dog-poster-templateView licenseMorning walk / Geo. C. Lambdin ; Bencke & Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690386/morning-walk-geo-lambdin-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain licenseSleep poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906694/sleep-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA surprise party / W.H. Beard 1872., Bencke & Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689296/surprise-party-wh-beard-1872-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain licenseDog hugs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714355/dog-hugs-poster-templateView license[Two young girls with horse and dog]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686720/two-young-girls-with-horse-and-dogFree Image from public domain licenseGood night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816376/good-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689474/image-prangs-floral-mottoes-sleep-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseDog park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12582565/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe bright little teacher, after D.R. Knight / J. Queen after D.R. Knight.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689590/the-bright-little-teacher-after-dr-knight-queen-after-dr-knightFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578278/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Small girl leaning against an overturned wash tub on which two puppies have been placed; a cat stands in the doorway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689488/image-cat-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseSleeping hobby poster template, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389013/sleeping-hobby-poster-template-aesthetic-designView licenseForgiven, Bencke & Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689747/forgiven-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579278/bedtime-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGathering the flock / original by F. Steinmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689586/gathering-the-flock-original-steinmannFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14410161/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView licenseDoves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in comfort poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816296/sleep-comfort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIdols of our home. No. 2 Dreaming Daisy / S. Anderson ; after Mrs. S. Anderson., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690345/image-daisy-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseSleep in comfort poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682464/sleep-comfort-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRock of masonry, Bencke & Scott.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688091/rock-masonry-bencke-scottFree Image from public domain licenseDog park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718377/dog-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby in trouble, L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691137/baby-trouble-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686492/loving-memory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLittle sunshine, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586496/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"The traveling comedians"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688718/the-traveling-comediansFree Image from public domain licensePet shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931622/pet-shop-poster-templateView licenseLittle Bo Peep / J.G. Brown ; J. Howard Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690700/image-john-collier-prang-public-domain-postersFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licensePrang's fine art pictures. "Right or left?" / by Miss Ida Waugh., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690793/image-prang-dolls-coFree Image from public domain licenseLadies night Pinterest pin template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662728/ladies-night-pinterest-pin-template-editable-textView license"Great expectations" / G. [...]furll(?) 1865.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690779/great-expectations-furll-1865Free Image from public domain licensePet insurance poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11399339/pet-insurance-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDéjeuner à trois (the breakfast) / chromo-lithographed & published by A. & C. Kaufmann.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690380/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825009/animal-shelter-poster-templateView licenseMy pony and dog, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689897/pony-and-dog-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license