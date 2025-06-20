rawpixel
The Baptism of Jesus Christ, Currier & Ives.
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Heart of Jesus reign thou ever in my heart, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688800/heart-jesus-reign-thou-ever-heart-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license
The Easter cross, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689193/the-easter-cross-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Lord be with you, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688331/the-lord-with-you-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Trust in the Lord, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688309/trust-the-lord-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Worship night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791983/worship-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The triumph of the cross, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688304/the-triumph-the-cross-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism ceremony editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733440/baptism-ceremony-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
The word and the sign, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686725/the-word-and-the-sign-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
Praise the Lord o my soul, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689159/praise-the-lord-soul-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723481/dog-birthday-instagram-post-templateView license
With malice toward none With charity for all, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688246/with-malice-toward-none-with-charity-for-all-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView license
The last supper. La ultima sena, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688339/the-last-supper-ultima-sena-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812520/dog-birthday-instagram-story-templateView license
Jesus is despoiled of his vestments. / Jesus esta despojado de sus vestiduras., N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686681/image-jesus-sus-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812517/dog-birthday-blog-banner-templateView license
Massachusetts, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688332/massachusetts-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Jefferson Davis, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689878/jefferson-davis-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791953/christening-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jesus nailed to the cross / Jesus posto em cruz, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686836/jesus-nailed-the-cross-jesus-posto-cruz-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Baptism event poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521929/baptism-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jesus falls for the third time. / terecira caida de Jesus, N. Currier (Firm)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686702/jesus-falls-for-the-third-time-terecira-caida-jesus-currier-firmFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537082/baptism-invitation-templateView license
The cross and the crown, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690377/the-cross-and-the-crown-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559794/baptism-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The pond in the woods, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690467/the-pond-the-woods-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780699/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
My child! my child!, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690000/child-child-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView license
Tempted, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688290/tempted-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11662774/baptism-poster-template-editable-designView license
Ripe fruit, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690369/ripe-fruit-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798387/baptism-invitation-template-editable-designView license
A well-bred setter, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690014/well-bred-setter-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license