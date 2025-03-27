rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dan Patch, champion harness horse of the world, record 1.59 1/4 driven by M.E. McHenry
Save
Edit Image
horsevintage posterpublic domain art horseanimalartvintagepublic domainillustration
Horse riding poster template, editable text and design
Horse riding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Harness race horse and rider]
[Harness race horse and rider]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690497/harness-race-horse-and-riderFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
[Harness horse and rider]
[Harness horse and rider]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689600/harness-horse-and-riderFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
[Vignettes of harness racing, jockeys and portraits of the horses George Kinney, Tremont, Maude S., and Jay Eye See]
[Vignettes of harness racing, jockeys and portraits of the horses George Kinney, Tremont, Maude S., and Jay Eye See]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429242/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
"Champions"
"Champions"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688702/championsFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Imp, foaled 1894. Imp. Wagner = Fondling. The first mare to win the Suburban Handicap, Sheepshead Bay, June 17, 1899, 2.05…
Imp, foaled 1894. Imp. Wagner = Fondling. The first mare to win the Suburban Handicap, Sheepshead Bay, June 17, 1899, 2.05…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689511/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
[Procession of horses, sheep, and cows on a race track]
[Procession of horses, sheep, and cows on a race track]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689432/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Donation poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686574/png-animals-art-bearView license
[Harness race between four horses and riders]
[Harness race between four horses and riders]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690494/harness-race-between-four-horses-and-ridersFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license
Harness racing horse sport. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Harness racing horse sport. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6033612/photo-image-public-domain-free-animalFree Image from public domain license
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView license
"He's a blooming good 'orse"
"He's a blooming good 'orse"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688464/hes-blooming-good-orseFree Image from public domain license
Horse club poster template, editable design
Horse club poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView license
The standard harness of America
The standard harness of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687671/the-standard-harness-americaFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template
Merry Christmas poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775387/merry-christmas-poster-templateView license
[Three horses with jockeys running a harness race]
[Three horses with jockeys running a harness race]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688811/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Harness race depicting five horses]
[Harness race depicting five horses]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688851/harness-race-depicting-five-horsesFree Image from public domain license
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Study of a Racehorse in Action: Galloping to Left, a Semi-Anatomical Study, with Skin Flayed to Show Action of Muscles…
Study of a Racehorse in Action: Galloping to Left, a Semi-Anatomical Study, with Skin Flayed to Show Action of Muscles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3819796/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428719/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
The "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
The "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689095/image-currier-ives-public-domain-andFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Morgenarbeit
Morgenarbeit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687814/morgenarbeitFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Racehorse at Exercise, Ridden by a Training-Groom
Racehorse at Exercise, Ridden by a Training-Groom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552982/racehorse-exercise-ridden-training-groomFree Image from public domain license
Tis the season poster template
Tis the season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView license
"Diomed" (19th century) by After George Stubbs
"Diomed" (19th century) by After George Stubbs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777750/diomed-19th-century-after-george-stubbsFree Image from public domain license
Harbour Crown Glory race night editable poster template from original art illustration
Harbour Crown Glory race night editable poster template from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22995470/image-crown-horse-animalView license
Parole: brown gelding, by Imp. Leamington, dam Maiden by Lexington, Currier & Ives.
Parole: brown gelding, by Imp. Leamington, dam Maiden by Lexington, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690461/image-currier-ives-public-domain-racehorse-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Art mastercalss editable poster template in black and white tones
Art mastercalss editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097333/art-mastercalss-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Martins-pêcheurs et butome en ombelle, papier peint. Chevaux et arbres, bordure from L'animal dans la décoration (1897)…
Martins-pêcheurs et butome en ombelle, papier peint. Chevaux et arbres, bordure from L'animal dans la décoration (1897)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2053465/illustration-from-lanimal-dans-decorationFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Horse riding school poster template, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630971/png-aesthetic-arch-frame-art-nouveauView license
"Phosphorus" (published July, 1837) by Charles Hunt and Sr
"Phosphorus" (published July, 1837) by Charles Hunt and Sr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788556/phosphorus-published-july-1837-charles-hunt-andFree Image from public domain license