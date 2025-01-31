Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagephiladelphiavintage posterlibertyartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationThe monument to Liberty, to be erected in Independence Square, PhiladelphiaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 878 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6677 x 9121 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArchitectural solutions poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588567/architectural-solutions-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWouldn't the founders of the nation be surprised if they could see how it has grown! (1915) by John T McCutcheon and John T…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907437/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe old Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Phila, Pa., U.S.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6289469/the-old-liberty-bell-independence-hall-phila-pa-usaFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718670/png-1986-america-americanView licenseGround plan of buildings of the great central sanitary fair, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864, P.S. Duval & Son…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688265/image-philadelphia-vintage-illustrations-building-posterFree Image from public domain licenseSun-face peeking poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712327/png-american-black-blank-spaceView license[Philadelphia centennial exhibition]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690709/philadelphia-centennial-exhibitionFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe new Masonic Hall, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688840/the-new-masonic-hall-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseHarrison's flavoring extracts. Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689708/harrisons-flavoring-extracts-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseHarrison's musk cologne. Philadelphia [musk deer]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689781/harrisons-musk-cologne-philadelphia-musk-deerFree Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseInternational Exhibition, Philadelphia 1876. Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689520/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLife in Philadelphia. Grand celebration ob de bobalition ob african slaberyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690061/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703894/png-1986-america-americanView licenseBenjamin Franklin, printer, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689949/benjamin-franklin-printer-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723548/png-america-american-flagView license[General view of the city of Philadelphia]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690092/general-view-the-city-philadelphiaFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseBuildings of the Great Central Fair, in aid of the U.S. Sanitary Commission, Logan Square, Philadelphia, June 1864 / drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686747/image-philadelphia-vintage-poster-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView licensePhilip Hill, manufacturer of presidential campaign capes & caps...Philadelphia...for Presidential Campaign of 1868, c1868.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687793/image-poster-philadelphia-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeter Schemm and Son, standard lager beer, Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThe City of Philadelphia, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691383/the-city-philadelphia-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCharles McKeone, Son & Co., fine toilet soaps, Philadelphia, [about 1880]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689028/charles-mckeone-son-co-fine-toilet-soaps-philadelphia-about-1880Free Image from public domain licenseCity sightseeing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206536/city-sightseeing-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrand Lodge room of the new Masonic Hall, Chestnut Street Philadelphiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11291425/art-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMcLear & Kendall, carriage manufacturers, 216, 218 & 220 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Penna.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688880/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView license[The statue of libertyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690532/the-statue-libertyFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of july poster poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913920/fourth-july-poster-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMcLear & Kendall carriage manufacturers, 216, 218 and 220 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license