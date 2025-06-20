rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
United States Capitol
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphoto
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Capitol of the United States Washington, D.C., Buffalo : The Courier Lith. Co., c1882.
Capitol of the United States Washington, D.C., Buffalo : The Courier Lith. Co., c1882.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689741/image-poster-vintage-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Constitution of the United States, and a plan of the capitol at Washington
Constitution of the United States, and a plan of the capitol at Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690067/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington, American Airlines / E. McKnight Kauffer.
Washington, American Airlines / E. McKnight Kauffer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722252/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Official program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.
Official program - Woman suffrage procession, Washington, D.C. March 3, 1913 / Dale.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690958/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
The flag that has waved one hundred years--A scene on the morning of the fourth day of July 1876 / Fabronius ; E.P. & L.…
The flag that has waved one hundred years--A scene on the morning of the fourth day of July 1876 / Fabronius ; E.P. & L.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690942/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
View of Washington City. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
View of Washington City. by E. Sachse & Co. (lithographer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689997/view-washington-city-sachse-co-lithographerFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
United States official films shown here The Hegeman Print N.Y.
United States official films shown here The Hegeman Print N.Y.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
4 minute men, a message from the government at Washington Committee on Public Information H. Devitt Welsh.
4 minute men, a message from the government at Washington Committee on Public Information H. Devitt Welsh.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649102/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Washington, American Airlines (1950) vintage poster by E. McKnight Kauffer. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Washington, American Airlines (1950) vintage poster by E. McKnight Kauffer. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683961/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Montana state capitol building / litho. by W.E. Stephens & Co., 716 Locust St., St. Louis.
Montana state capitol building / litho. by W.E. Stephens & Co., 716 Locust St., St. Louis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689615/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Century. The new city of Washington
The Century. The new city of Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648509/the-century-the-new-city-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
State Capitol of New Jersey at Trenton. Built 1794. Altered & enlarged 1845 & 46 / H. Whateley ; John Notman, Phila, archt.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691374/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
East front of the Capitol at Washington City
East front of the Capitol at Washington City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689793/east-front-the-capitol-washington-cityFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Salvation of our country! Patriotic Union Club of the United States of America. Certificate of membership
Salvation of our country! Patriotic Union Club of the United States of America. Certificate of membership
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689789/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Das Capitol in Washington
Das Capitol in Washington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690873/das-capitol-washingtonFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
National Horse Association of America
National Horse Association of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689083/national-horse-association-americaFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Modern Woodmen of America
Modern Woodmen of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687929/modern-woodmen-americaFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
"Young America"
"Young America"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689183/young-americaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Potomac River with United States Capitol in background
Potomac River with United States Capitol in background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067199/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
The state capitol in Cheyenne, the largest city in Wyoming. The building's cornerstone was laid in 1887, three years before…
The state capitol in Cheyenne, the largest city in Wyoming. The building's cornerstone was laid in 1887, three years before…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/582757/carol-highsmiths-wyoming-photographFree Image from public domain license