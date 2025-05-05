rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Yours, Fanny Rice
Save
Edit Image
public domain postersvintage poster hatvintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationportraits
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Fanny Elssler als Sylphide in La Sylphide (around 1830) by Ackermann and Franz Krüger
Fanny Elssler als Sylphide in La Sylphide (around 1830) by Ackermann and Franz Krüger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612636/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anna Held
Anna Held
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689257/anna-heldFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Mildred Holland
Mildred Holland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689517/mildred-hollandFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fanny Janauschek (aka Franziska Magdalene, 1828-1904), as Medea (around 1875) by Johann Andreas Fleischmann
Fanny Janauschek (aka Franziska Magdalene, 1828-1904), as Medea (around 1875) by Johann Andreas Fleischmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630265/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
Testimonial poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557119/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fanny Rice, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fanny Rice, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912322/fanny-rice-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
Autumn editable poster template, original portrait painting of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22039757/image-leaves-art-vintageView license
Lady Blakwood;Fanny Lear (cover of The Flea) (1875) by Carl von Stur
Lady Blakwood;Fanny Lear (cover of The Flea) (1875) by Carl von Stur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606757/lady-blakwoodfanny-lear-cover-the-flea-1875-carl-von-sturFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780307/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Card Number 553, Fanny Rice, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-7) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Duke…
Card Number 553, Fanny Rice, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-7) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7958337/image-person-sport-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Fanny Wocke (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Fanny Wocke (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3034882/free-illustration-image-people-women-portrait-woman-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Card Number 6, Fanny Rice, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-4) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cameo…
Card Number 6, Fanny Rice, from the Actors and Actresses series (N145-4) issued by Duke Sons & Co. to promote Cameo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7958039/image-person-sport-artFree Image from public domain license
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
The Crown and the Kingdom editable poster template with portrait of Henry VIII of England
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23056334/image-person-art-manView license
Fanny Hornischer (1845-1911), folk singer (around 1851–1900)
Fanny Hornischer (1845-1911), folk singer (around 1851–1900)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645327/fanny-hornischer-1845-1911-folk-singer-around-1851-1900Free Image from public domain license
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView license
Bust portrait of educator and activist, Fannie Barrier Williams (1855-1944)
Bust portrait of educator and activist, Fannie Barrier Williams (1855-1944)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6292180/bust-portrait-educator-and-activist-fannie-barrier-williams-1855-1944Free Image from public domain license
Natural products poster template
Natural products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020803/natural-products-poster-templateView license
Anita
Anita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689137/anitaFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
Antique shop editable poster template, vintage ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733434/antique-shop-editable-poster-template-vintage-ephemera-remixView license
Chrysanthemum
Chrysanthemum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688417/chrysanthemumFree Image from public domain license
Fashion poster template, editable text & design
Fashion poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369404/fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
This is Elizabeth
This is Elizabeth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688699/this-elizabethFree Image from public domain license
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Vintage magazine poster template, editable design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742588/png-1983-aiga-american-artView license
Primose
Primose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688495/primoseFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Emerald
Emerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689261/emeraldFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Fanny Rice, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fanny Rice, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912331/fanny-rice-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
C[orcas] head
C[orcas] head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689368/corcas-headFree Image from public domain license
Solo travel poster template, editable text & design
Solo travel poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197844/solo-travel-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
"Florentine head"
"Florentine head"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688565/florentine-headFree Image from public domain license
New post poster template, editable text & design
New post poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197835/new-post-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Fanny Elssler in the divertissement: The painter's dream picture (costume picture no. 99 for the Theaterzeitung) (1844) by…
Fanny Elssler in the divertissement: The painter's dream picture (costume picture no. 99 for the Theaterzeitung) (1844) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11672544/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license