Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphotoG. Washington, c1876.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7481 x 9988 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseG. Washington (Washington, George,--1732-1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690473/washington-washington-george-1732-1799Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689702/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688411/washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWashington as a freemasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690632/washington-freemasonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePortrait of Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688167/portrait-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseWashington at the battle of Trenton, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688268/washington-the-battle-trenton-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseOver the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView licenseGeneral Washington / J. Trenchard, sculp.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688775/general-washington-trenchard-sculpFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseWashington taking command of the army at Cambridge, c1875.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690052/washington-taking-command-the-army-cambridge-c1875Free Image from public domain licenseBreathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686809/washington-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWashington. From the original portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale / Drawn on stone by Rembrandt Peale ; Litho of Pendleton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690471/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseWashington / painted by Cogniet, 1836 ; engraved by Laugier, 1839.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691140/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHis excellency George Washington lieut. genl. of the armies of the United States of America / F. Bartoli pinx. ; J. Galland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690664/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseWashington / Maurin ; lith. de Delpech, à Paris.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690843/washington-maurin-lith-delpech-parisFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. D. Jayne's family medicineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688460/dr-jaynes-family-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseWestern film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690565/image-his-majesty-vintage-poster-1797Free Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[George Washington]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689283/george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain license