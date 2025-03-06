rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Entrance to First Congregational Church, Broadway, New York, MDCCCXLV, c1845.
Save
Edit Image
vintage posternew york illustrationchurchvintage poster new yorkartvintagepublic domainillustration
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
[View of Broadway, New York City]
[View of Broadway, New York City]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689696/view-broadway-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
The general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…
The general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Grover & Banker Sewing Machine Co. 495 Broadway New York
Grover & Banker Sewing Machine Co. 495 Broadway New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689801/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
[View of Broadway and Maiden Lane, New York City]
[View of Broadway and Maiden Lane, New York City]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689796/view-broadway-and-maiden-lane-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The New York Clearing House Association building. Cedar Street between Broadway and Nassau Street
The New York Clearing House Association building. Cedar Street between Broadway and Nassau Street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688456/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689072/image-new-york-poster-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
Singer Building, The Singer Manufacturing Company, no. 149 Broadway, cor. Liberty Street, New York City, New York, U.S.A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689396/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
J. & F.W. Ridgway, plumbers and hydraulic engineers, plumbers to the Croton Water Works, 145 Broadway, New York / drawn by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
Listening to the birds / original by G.G. Fish 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366 Broadway…
Listening to the birds / original by G.G. Fish 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366 Broadway…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689592/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas, editable blog banner template
Church at Christmas, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522180/church-christmas-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
Deutsche Romisch Katholische. St. Nicholas Kirche in New York. German Roman Catholic St. Nicholas Church in New York, c1848…
Deutsche Romisch Katholische. St. Nicholas Kirche in New York. German Roman Catholic St. Nicholas Church in New York, c1848…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690468/image-new-york-church-catholic-printFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
Lady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Robert Francis Kennedy memorial at St. Patrick's Cathedral by Bernard Gotfryd
Robert Francis Kennedy memorial at St. Patrick's Cathedral by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6312368/robert-francis-kennedy-memorial-st-patricks-cathedralFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York. Robert Kennedy memorial service by Bernard Gotfryd
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York. Robert Kennedy memorial service by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305504/image-church-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
First Congregational Church in Glendale (Central & Wilson Ave's), May 1951. People on patio by The Matson Photo Service
First Congregational Church in Glendale (Central & Wilson Ave's), May 1951. People on patio by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6844597/photo-image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Broadway, New York City: view from the Post Office. Photograph, ca. 1880.
Broadway, New York City: view from the Post Office. Photograph, ca. 1880.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13969332/broadway-new-york-city-view-from-the-post-office-photograph-ca-1880Free Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView license
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York. Robert Kennedy memorial service by Bernard Gotfryd
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York. Robert Kennedy memorial service by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305335/image-people-church-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
First Congregational Church in Glendale (Central & Wilson Ave's), May 1951. Total bldg. by The Matson Photo Service
First Congregational Church in Glendale (Central & Wilson Ave's), May 1951. Total bldg. by The Matson Photo Service
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6844623/photo-image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
New Cathedral of New York, Fifth Avenue, 50th & 51st Streets, commenced August 15, 1858, by the Most Revd. John Hughes…
New Cathedral of New York, Fifth Avenue, 50th & 51st Streets, commenced August 15, 1858, by the Most Revd. John Hughes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688923/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView license
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Robert Kennedy's memorial by Bernard Gotfryd
LBJ i.e. Lyndon Baines Johnson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Robert Kennedy's memorial by Bernard Gotfryd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307529/image-people-church-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594131/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Church of the Saviour (First Unitarian Congregational), Brooklyn by Various artists/makers
Church of the Saviour (First Unitarian Congregational), Brooklyn by Various artists/makers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330502/photo-image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license