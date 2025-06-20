rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Otto I
Save
Edit Image
vintage posterartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterphoto
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Otto Lilienthal's glider, aesthetic print by Otto Lilienthal Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Otto Lilienthal's glider, aesthetic print by Otto Lilienthal Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544139/photo-image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Falling Leaves, Amersfoort by Wynand Otto Jan Nieuwenkamp
Falling Leaves, Amersfoort by Wynand Otto Jan Nieuwenkamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721907/falling-leaves-amersfoort-wynand-otto-jan-nieuwenkampFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Mill at Bruges by Wynand Otto Jan Nieuwenkamp
Mill at Bruges by Wynand Otto Jan Nieuwenkamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721838/mill-bruges-wynand-otto-jan-nieuwenkampFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
The Congress (1878) by László Frecskay
The Congress (1878) by László Frecskay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606305/the-congress-1878-laszlo-frecskayFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Kullmann, the assassin of Kissingen. (1874) by L Appelrath and C Millmann
Kullmann, the assassin of Kissingen. (1874) by L Appelrath and C Millmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11636660/kullmann-the-assassin-kissingen-1874-appelrath-and-millmannFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Archbishop Ledochowski. (1873)
Archbishop Ledochowski. (1873)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11638877/archbishop-ledochowski-1873Free Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Bismarck, Gorchakov, Alexander I of Bulgaria, Marionette;Alexander I or moral independence (cover of The Bomb) (1879) by…
Bismarck, Gorchakov, Alexander I of Bulgaria, Marionette;Alexander I or moral independence (cover of The Bomb) (1879) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606298/image-cartoon-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
Photo journal ideas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550403/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Princess Johanna Bismarck (title page of The Flea) (1871)
Princess Johanna Bismarck (title page of The Flea) (1871)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606074/princess-johanna-bismarck-title-page-the-flea-1871Free Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Princess Tyra and the Crown Prince of Hanover. (1874) by Carl von Stur
Princess Tyra and the Crown Prince of Hanover. (1874) by Carl von Stur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663461/princess-tyra-and-the-crown-prince-hanover-1874-carl-von-sturFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Short-sighted Ignatev on his way to cure (1877) by Franz Kollarz
Short-sighted Ignatev on his way to cure (1877) by Franz Kollarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606670/short-sighted-ignatev-his-way-cure-1877-franz-kollarzFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
GENERAL LAMARMORA. (1873) by Johann Tomassich
GENERAL LAMARMORA. (1873) by Johann Tomassich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11637263/general-lamarmora-1873-johann-tomassichFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
William I;Bismarck as a jubilant (title page of Der Floh) (1880) by Karl Klic
William I;Bismarck as a jubilant (title page of Der Floh) (1880) by Karl Klic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606184/william-ibismarck-jubilant-title-page-der-floh-1880-karl-klicFree Image from public domain license
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Vacation packages poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691993/png-art-blank-space-blueView license
Alexander I. or the moral independence. (1879) by László Frecskay
Alexander I. or the moral independence. (1879) by László Frecskay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11621971/alexander-the-moral-independence-1879-laszlo-frecskayFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Bismarck, Andrassy, Russian Bear;In Schönbrunn (title page of The Bomb) (1879) by László Frecskay
Bismarck, Andrassy, Russian Bear;In Schönbrunn (title page of The Bomb) (1879) by László Frecskay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606287/image-paper-art-bombFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bismarck, Andrassy;Bratiano as a diplomatic street singer (cover of The Bomb) (1878) by László Frecskay
Bismarck, Andrassy;Bratiano as a diplomatic street singer (cover of The Bomb) (1878) by László Frecskay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606431/image-paper-art-bombFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Lilienthalscher Gleitflieger
Lilienthalscher Gleitflieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687994/lilienthalscher-gleitfliegerFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bismarck, Favre, John Bull;On the Versailles peace negotiations, Lorraine, Alsace, England, Belgium (title page of The Bomb)…
Bismarck, Favre, John Bull;On the Versailles peace negotiations, Lorraine, Alsace, England, Belgium (title page of The Bomb)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606324/image-paper-art-bombFree Image from public domain license
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Brightest London poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691735/png-art-best-reached-train-blank-spaceView license
Roundabouts at the ministerial table. (around 1870)
Roundabouts at the ministerial table. (around 1870)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11676365/roundabouts-the-ministerial-table-around-1870Free Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bismarck Padischah (cover of The Flea) (1880) by Karl Klic
Bismarck Padischah (cover of The Flea) (1880) by Karl Klic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606204/bismarck-padischah-cover-the-flea-1880-karl-klicFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Bismarck, statesmen, customs contract;CIS-translansleithan-German compensation (title page of humorous leaves)) (1877) by…
Bismarck, statesmen, customs contract;CIS-translansleithan-German compensation (title page of humorous leaves)) (1877) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11606448/image-cartoon-paper-leavesFree Image from public domain license