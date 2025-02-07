rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Thomson's glove-fitting corsets
Save
Edit Image
vintage postervintage mirrorpublic domain postervintage woman corsetpublic domain advertisementcorsets posterantiquevintage advertisement
Surreal collage element, editable design template
Surreal collage element, editable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView license
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
"Mother's bread" pure as mother made it. Made by J.A. Dahn & Son, 15, 17, 19, North Oxford St., Brooklyn, Gray Lith. Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689329/image-vintage-kitchen-advertisement-posterFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
In quiet prayer
In quiet prayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690721/quiet-prayerFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
Little sunshine, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687703/little-sunshine-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Irene
Irene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688763/ireneFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Must I confess? Aye, if I can, ..., Obpacher Brothers (printer)
Must I confess? Aye, if I can, ..., Obpacher Brothers (printer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689431/must-confess-aye-can-obpacher-brothers-printerFree Image from public domain license
Haute-couture poster template
Haute-couture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView license
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Doves / by A. Miessner., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690754/doves-miessner-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Woman in pink dress holding folded paper]
[Woman in pink dress holding folded paper]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689860/woman-pink-dress-holding-folded-paperFree Image from public domain license
Fashion History poster template, editable text & design
Fashion History poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667141/fashion-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
M. Born & Company, 1899-1900. Fall and winter
M. Born & Company, 1899-1900. Fall and winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690107/born-company-1899-1900-fall-and-winterFree Image from public domain license
Nude With Mirror (1909) Instagram post template, original photography from Clarence H. White, editable design
Nude With Mirror (1909) Instagram post template, original photography from Clarence H. White, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23579059/image-person-art-vintageView license
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
The flowers in her hair / J.G. Brown ; Collier lith., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691138/the-flowers-her-hair-jg-brown-collier-lith-prang-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
Femininity poster template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116927/image-person-art-vintageView license
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
A winter morn by George Stinson & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690771/winter-morn-george-stinson-co-publisherFree Image from public domain license
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591076/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maud Muller / J.G. Brown N.Y. 1868 ; after J.G. Brown's painting.
Maud Muller / J.G. Brown N.Y. 1868 ; after J.G. Brown's painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hair care products poster template, editable advertisement
Hair care products poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723731/hair-care-products-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A winter morn. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234605/image-art-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Graphic novel poster template, editable advertisement
Graphic novel poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723740/graphic-novel-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl carrying dish of berries / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689558/image-prang-co-vintage-poster-berriesFree Image from public domain license
Hair stylist poster template, editable advertisement
Hair stylist poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723737/hair-stylist-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
"Good luck"
"Good luck"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690786/good-luckFree Image from public domain license
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
Fashion boutique Instagram post template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23451765/image-flower-art-watercolourView license
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Study. Girl seated on a mossy bank / LBH [monogram] ; after Miss L.B. Humphrey., L. Prang & Co., publisher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688508/image-prang-humphrey-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful bride poster template, editable text & design
Beautiful bride poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11660942/beautiful-bride-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]
[Shankland's American fashions, 1849]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690614/shanklands-american-fashions-1849Free Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Woman sitting with foot in water next to bar of soap impressed with "Palmolive"]
[Woman sitting with foot in water next to bar of soap impressed with "Palmolive"]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688735/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Doctor and Madame Strong's corsets. Madame Strong's Comfort corset. Dr. Strong's Health corset. These corsets relieve the…
Doctor and Madame Strong's corsets. Madame Strong's Comfort corset. Dr. Strong's Health corset. These corsets relieve the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908044/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty product sale poster template, editable text and design
Beauty product sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030769/beauty-product-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
["In June" - illustration for "Baby's Lullaby Book ... by Charles Stuart Pratt" showing a mother holding an infant beneath…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690739/image-vintage-mother-prang-co-posterFree Image from public domain license
Travel vacation Ephemera poster template, editable text
Travel vacation Ephemera poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631443/travel-vacation-ephemera-poster-template-editable-textView license
D. Rosenberg & Sons, standard carriage varnishes, New York
D. Rosenberg & Sons, standard carriage varnishes, New York
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688472/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license