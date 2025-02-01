Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterhis majestyartvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposter[General Washington] / [painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797] ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales., John and Josiah Boydell (Firm), publisherView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 808 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8352 x 12400 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690671/image-vintage-poster-1797-active-18th-century-19th-century-johnFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689908/horse-riding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690663/image-james-heath-british-royals-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washington / painted by Gabriel Stuart, 1797 ; engraved by James Heath Historical engraver to his Majesty, and to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9139387/general-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam poster template, editable text, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7418187/imageView licenseGeorge Washington Esqr. Late president of the United States of America. From an original picture in the possession of J.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688745/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseThe Palace at Westminster: King Henry and the Prince of Wales (Shakespeare, King Henry IV, Part 2, Act 4, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100313/image-paper-crown-personFree Image from public domain licenseFind inner peace Instagram post template, original art illustration from Raphael, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23118528/image-people-art-vintageView license"George Washington" / A. Weidenbach.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688262/george-washington-weidenbachFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe Enchanted Island, Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero and Miranda (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLady Macbeth (Shakespeare, Macbeth, Act 1, Scene 5)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8090108/lady-macbeth-shakespeare-macbeth-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118042/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseBenjamin Westhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806485/benjamin-westFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseThe Enchanted Island Before the Cell of Prospero - Prospero, Miranda, Caliban and Ariel (Shakespeare, The Tempest, Act 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098665/image-cat-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTo her most sacred Majesty, Catharine the second Empress of all the Russias, whose transcendent wisdom, admirable policy and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977877/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762698/equality-quote-poster-templateView licenseFalstaff in the Buck Basket (Shakespeare, Merry Wives of Windsor, Act 3, Scene 3)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101433/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseQueen Catherine, Cardinal Wolsey and Cardinal Campeius (Shakespeare, King Henry VIII, Act 3, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099234/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736450/beer-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Catherine, Cardinal Wolsey and Cardinal Campeius (Shakespeare, King Henry VIII, Act 3, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099240/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChild heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13276057/child-heroes-poster-templateView licenseHero, Ursula and Beatrice (Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing, Act 3, Scene 1)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103010/hero-ursula-and-beatrice-shakespeare-much-ado-about-nothing-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork power poster template, editable retro blue design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687211/png-achievement-art-blank-spaceView licenseImogen (Shakespeare, Cymbeline, Act 3, Scene 6)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108642/imogen-shakespeare-cymbeline-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident George Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7884051/president-george-washingtonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license"Off, off, you lendings–Come unbutton here" (Shakespeare, King Lear, Act 3, Scene 4)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8101442/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689906/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShakespeare Seated Between the Dramatic Muse and the Genius of Painting, Who is Pointing Him Out as the Proper Subject for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8098788/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain license